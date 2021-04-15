Avon High School cuts ties with head girls' basketball coach Corie West

AVON — The Avon Community School Corporation has cut ties with its head girls’ basketball coach, Corie West.

The decision comes after WRTV Investigates broke the story that the Avon Police Department cleared West of criminal wrongdoing after a nearly three-month investigation.

Members of the community spoke out against West’s coaching style, including allegations of verbal abuse, at Monday’s school board meeting.

The school district released a statement Thursday.

“On Wednesday, April 14, Ms. West was notified that her appointment as Head Girls’ Basketball Coach was not being renewed effective immediately,” read the statement. “The Head Coach position has been posted and the district has begun the search for a Head Coach who embodies Avon Community School Corporation’s high standards. To ensure the new Head Coach can assemble his/her own staff, we have notified assistant coaches that our standard practice is to allow the new Head Coach to select new coaching staff. District leaders have suspended spring workouts.”

A spokesperson for the district declined to provide a factual basis for the termination of West’s employment as coach.

It’s not yet clear if she will retain her teaching job.

“We will be meeting with her about further steps and to complete a review of her employment status in the coming days,” read a statement from the district. “We are also investigating concerns regarding athletic department leadership and cannot comment further as that investigation is ongoing.”

The school corporation expects to complete a review of AHS Athletic Department leadership by early May.

WRTV is trying to reach West for comment.

The Avon Community School Corporation told WRTV on Jan. 18 it placed Corie West on administrative leave from her coaching responsibilities.

She was also placed on administrative leave from her teaching position within the district.

According to documents obtained by WRTV Investigates, the Avon Police Department began investigating on Jan. 19 after it received a complaint about possible inappropriate physical and verbal contact between West and a player.

“The allegation was reported immediately by the school corporation to law enforcement,” read the police narrative.

As part of the investigation, the player, identified in the report as “Victim #1”, was interviewed by a child advocate at Susie’s Place on Jan. 20.

The player said that West had made a comment about breast size and made other comments about her relationships and sexuality.

According to the police report, “Victim #1” said West did not touch her in a sexual manner and that there had been no sexual contact between West and herself.

“Victim #1 was asked if there was any touching that made her uncomfortable and she stated there was not,” read the report.

On Jan. 20, Avon police obtained West’s cell phone and a search warrant was secured to collect data from the phone.

Police looked at texts, audio, documents, emails, photos and other data and found nothing of a criminal nature on the West’s cell phone, according to the police report.

As part of its investigation, Avon police also interviewed at least eight people as part of its investigation including school employees and students.

“I briefed Deputy Prosecutor Christine Archer on the circumstances of the case and she advised there was not probable cause to indicate criminal conduct had occurred,” read the police narrative. “Criminal charges are not being filed related to this case.”