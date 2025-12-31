BBB: Beware of scammers offering services following house fires

INDIANAPOLIS — Winter is prime time for house fires.

Holiday decorations, heating equipment, cooking and overloaded electrical systems can all start fires.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana says after a fire, it’s common for companies to show up to your home and offer services like:



Emergency board-ups

Smoke/soot removal

Water extraction

Cleaning

Packing and storage

Rebuilding and reconstruction

Jennifer Adamany, Communications Director at the BBB Serving Central Indiana, says if a fire happens to you, try to keep a level head.

"I think anytime you’re making a purchasing decision, keep your emotions in check,” said Adamany. “We talk about all the time how scammers like to heighten those emotions so you’re not thinking clearly."

WRTV Investigates asked the BBB how you can tell the difference between a scammer and a reputable company.

“Scammers are going to want money up front,” said Adamany. “ They’re not necessarily going to have proper licensing that they can show you. They’re going to be vague, skirt around questions. They might not have a presence you can find online."

Adamany suggests researching a company’s name on the BBB website.

You can also ask your local fire department for recommended companies.

"Reputable companies are going to be transparent and forthcoming about everything,” said Adamany.

You should also check with your homeowner’s insurance company before hiring a contractor.

"I think collecting as much information as you can, and then doing research online of what other people have experienced with them,” said Adamany.

It's also a good idea to do an inventory of your home before a disaster, so you know what's inside and the approximate value.

