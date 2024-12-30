Crime victims look to state tax dollars to address federal shortfall

INDIANAPOLIS— A new plan is in the works to address a massive shortfall of money meant to help crime victims in Indiana.

WRTV Investigates found the federal funding source is running out of money, and advocates are turning to state tax dollars to bridge the gap.

Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants are the primary source of federal funding for thousands of victim service providers including programs serving victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

Indiana has experienced a 40% decrease in funding since 2019.



2019-- $45 million

2024-- $15.7 million

VOCA dollars come from federal criminal prosecution penalties and fines, but those are now at a two-decade low.

Nationally, VOCA dollars are expected to drop 42% from 2023 funding levels.

The Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking (ICESAHT) is one of nearly 200 Indiana programs that relies on VOCA funding to help victims.

Federal legislation to restore VOCA funding was filed in April 2024, but it has stalled.

“We just can’t count on Washington to fix this,” said Beth White, president of ICESAHT.

Sexual assault victims often need help with legal matters, getting therapy and finding support while having a rape kit performed.

White is working with state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, on legislation to allocate at least $11 million a year for victim services through 2027.

"We spend state dollars for police departments, prosecutors and prisons,” said White. “Can we spend some state dollars to help victims?"

Olthoff did not make herself available for an on-camera interview, but provided a written statement.

“I'm working on legislation asking the state for assistance with the Victims of Crime Act Grant Program after a significant reduction in federal funding,” said Rep. Olthoff in a statement to WRTV. “Since it is still in the drafting phase, there may be a few changes, but we should see a version in the Indiana General Assembly soon."

WRTV Investigates found it’s not just victims of violent crime who rely on VOCA funding, but also white collar crime like scams, fraud and data breaches.

The Identity Theft Resource Center, a national nonprofit, relies in part on VOCA dollars.

"We can take those dollars to help victims of those crimes,” said ITRC CEO Eva Velasquez.

Velasquez is concerned about the timing of cuts and fears there will be less regulation and enforcement of cybercrime in the next presidential administration.

“I certainly don’t want people to feel they have nowhere to turn, but the challenge is going to be extreme for organizations like the ITRC to continue to provide those services,” said Velasquez.

In its 2025 predictions, the ITRC said, “Federal government priorities under the new administration are likely to deprioritize critical areas like identity crime prevention, cybercrime enforcement, cybersecurity regulations, and victim assistance program funding.”

The predictions went on to say, “Federal, state, and local governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that victims rely on to navigate complex fraud cases will see fewer resources allocated. A significant reduction in law enforcement involvement in identity crime investigations is also likely.”

WRTV Investigates reached out to President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team for comment and we are still waiting to hear back.

Beth White and ICESAHT point to at least 10 other states that have taken steps to address VOCA cuts including Ohio and Michigan, which have each allocated tens of millions of dollars to help crime victims.

In January, advocates like White will make their case before the Indiana legislature.

WRTV Investigates asked White what will happen if the state funding measure does not pass.



“The short answer is I don’t know what the impact is going to be, but I do know it isn’t going to be good,” said White.

