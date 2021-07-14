Danville school board terminates girls' soccer coach following investigation

DANVILLE — The Danville Community School Corporation school board voted 4-0 to terminate a high school girls’ soccer coach and science teacher for not adequately communicating and supervising student-athletes.

Sean Adams was hired on Aug. 8, 2016, as a teacher at Danville Community High School, and also coached soccer and track and field.

As WRTV Investigates reported, Adams was placed on administrative leave on March 25, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The school board terminated his employment on July 12.

“This employment action was taken because he did not meet the standards prescribed by the athletic coaching handbook,” read a statement from the school district. “Specifically, he did not adequately communicate with and supervise student-athletes."

Adams was also suspended for five days from his coaching duties beginning on March 15.

A school district spokesperson said the March 15 suspension was separate from the March 25 administrative leave.

“The basis for the suspension was for not meeting the standards prescribed by the athletic coaching handbook,” read the school district statement provided on April 3. “Specifically, he did not adequately communicate with and supervise student-athletes.”

Danville Metropolitan Police conducted a criminal investigation and forwarded its findings to Hendricks County prosecutor Loren Delp.

WRTV tried to reach Adams via phone and email and we have been unable to reach him.

No criminal charges have been filed against Adams.

Delp has not yet responded to inquiries from WRTV asking whether a final determination on charges has been made.

