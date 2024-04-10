Ex-Carmel school employee charged with theft and official misconduct

CARMEL — Prosecutors say a former Carmel school employee used money meant for student athletics to buy groceries, gift cards, jewelry and makeup.

Aletta Nowlin has been criminally charged with 20 felony counts including corrupt business influence, official misconduct and theft.

Hamilton County prosecutors charged Nowlin, former extracurricular treasurer at Clay Middle School, on April 8, records show.

Nowlin was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail on April 9.

The charges follow a recent State Board of Accounts audit that found Nowlin made unauthorized purchases using the school’s credit card including gift cards, gas, groceries, jewelry and makeup.

When questioned by an Indiana State Police detective about funds missing from the school's Extracurricular Activities Account, Nowlin said she spent the money for personal gain.

"Nowlin stated that she didn't deposit the cash she received from the sponsors/teachers, rather she kept the cash for her own personal use," read the ISP detective's affidavit filed in court. "Nowlin explained that she used the cash for groceries, food, bills, and admitted that she was guilty of taking cash that wasn't hers from (Clay Middle School Extracurricular Activities Account)."

Nowlin also told police she used the school's Sam's Club credit card to buy things for her kids.

State Police found $94,754 in missing funds and unauthorized credit card purchases from April 2019 to February 2021.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office also filed a civil lawsuit against Nowlin alleging she “knowingly, intentionally, and wrongfully diverted funds in the total of $205,002.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office filed the lawsuit on Nov. 8 against Nowlin, seeking to recoup public funds on behalf of the taxpayers.

According to the lawsuit, the school is entitled to three times the pecuniary loss of $205,002, plus court costs, and attorneys’ fees— which would be more than $615,006.

The lawsuit also cites the audit linking Nowlin to the unauthorized spending.

Nowlin served as the school extracurricular treasurer from 2016 to 2021, and was responsible for maintaining the funds ledger, issuing receipts, making deposits and purchasing items with a big-box store credit card. She was fired in 2021.

An Indiana State Board of Accounts audit revealed the former treasurer failed to deposit $73,558 in money gathered from students and parents at the gate and from concessions during athletic events—including Boys 7th and 8th grade basketball and wrestling.

The audit also found she did not deposit $77,516 from non-athletic extracurricular activities, field trips and fundraisers.

WRTV Investigates contacted Nowlin, but we have not received a response.

Emily Bauer, a spokesperson for Carmel Clay Schools said they have increased staff training and enhanced internal controls in response to the audit.

The district sent an email to parents earlier this month about the audit.

“It is disappointing to find out that any employee of a school system has taken money and while we are limited in discussing the case due to it being an ongoing investigation, we want to assure our families that we have increased staff training and implementation of internal controls across the district to prevent future incidents,” read the district email.

CARMEL CLAY STATEMENT:

“After administration noticed financial irregularities at Clay Middle School, district administration reported concerns to the State Board of Accounts. The State Board of Accounts performed an audit and found funds misappropriated, funds unaccounted for, and unauthorized credit card purchases by the Clay Middle School treasurer. The employee was terminated and the case was turned over to authorities. CCS has increased training and implementation of internal controls across the district, at both the building and organizational levels. The district extends its gratitude to the State Board of Accounts for its assistance and diligence in this matter.”

