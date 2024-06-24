Ex-teacher accused of directing child to urinate in cup for "sexual desires"

Disclaimer: The following content may include sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised.

HOWARD COUNTY — A former Howard County teacher and church worker is accused of directing children to perform acts, some of them sexual in nature, for money.

Howard County Prosecutors filed criminal charges Monday against Charles Jansen of Kokomo for Vicarious Sexual Gratification with a child under 14 years of age, a Level 4 felony.

The charge stems from a child, who was under the age of 14 at the time, after Jansen directed the child to urinate into a cup to satisfy his "sexual desires," court documents read.

The allegations came to light after former students brought forth accusations to law enforcement, records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, in 2011 Jansen was the Language Arts Teacher and Year Book Coordinator when he began a friendship with a then 16 year old student at Taylor High School.

Jansen groomed the student and asked the student to spit in his drinks and urinate in bottles for money for which he would pay $5 to $10 each, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege Jansen did similar things to other students including paying students for old clothing and shoes.

According to court documents, students reported the behavior to the school.

“(One child) reported Jansen’s behavior to the school administrators when Jansen began asking him to urinate in bottles,” read the probable cause affidavit. “After the report Jansen’s employment at Taylor was terminated.”

WRTV Investigates became aware of the allegations involving Jansen in June 2023 and asked Taylor Community Schools whether he was fired or resigned.

“Mr. Jansen was employed by the Taylor Community Schools from August 15, 1992 until September 14, 2011 when he resigned from his position,” read the statement sent to WRTV in 2023.

WRTV Investigates has reached out to the school corporation to find out why Jansen was able to resign. We are waiting for a response.

His teaching license expired in 2014, state records show.

In 2011, The Indiana Department of Child Services investigated alleged text messages between a child and Jansen in which Jansen spoke about the size of his penis, court documents allege.

However, the Howard County Prosecutor declined to criminally prosecute Jansen at that time, according to the probable cause affidavit.

DCS determinations are not public record, so it’s unclear whether the allegations were substantiated at that time.

According to a post on the City of Kokomo’s website praising Jansen in 2022, it said Jansen also worked as associate director of parish life and communications at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Court records allege in April 2023, Jansen was working at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kokomo when an individual confronted Jansen about his behaviors and recorded the conversation. They talked about:

Urine and semen in bottles for money

Providing shoes to Jansen so he could “lick them clean”

Spitting in Jansen’s drink

Chewing up food and spitting it back in the wrapper so Jansen could eat it

Urinating in a crock pot

“Jansen did not deny any of the accusations,” read the court documents. “He made statements saying he was sorry for how he made (redacted) feel and that he had changed.”

Jansen also said he had “probably 3 or 4” young men reach the level of putting semen in bottles for him, court documents allege.

Prosecutors allege Jansen directed children to perform acts in order to satisfy his paraphilic/masochistic sexual desires.

Paraphilias are persistent and recurrent sexual interests, urges, fantasies, or behaviors of marked intensity involving objects, activities, or even situations that are atypical in nature, according to the National Library of Medicine.

In June 2023, WRTV Investigates reported the Catholic Church in Kokomo was investigating “misconduct allegations” involving a former employee, however, the employee was not named.

The Catholic Church has not responded to WRTV’s requests for an update on that investigation.

Rev. Fr. Christopher Shocklee released a statement on the St. Patrick Catholic Church website in June 2023.

“The safety and well being of our children and young people are of the utmost importance to me and all of us at St. Joan of Arc and Patrick Parishes and School,” read the 2023 statement. “We are aware that misconduct allegations against a former employee were brought forward. This person is no longer employed by our parish, school or the diocese, and an investigation is ongoing.”

The statement did not identify the individual under investigation.

“In employment matters, we are unable to speak about a person’s past employments,” read the statement.

WRTV Investigates called a phone number for Jansen, but no one answered.

Records show he is currently booked into the Howard County Jail and no attorney is listed for him.

WATCH | WRTV Latest Headlines