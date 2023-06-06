Kokomo Catholic Church says investigation underway into "misconduct allegations" involving ex-employee

KOKOMO-- A Catholic Church in Kokomo says an investigation is underway into “misconduct allegations” involving a former employee.

Rev. Fr. Christopher Shocklee released a statement on the St. Patrick Catholic Church website on June 5.

“The safety and well-being of our children and young people are of the utmost importance to me and all of us at Sts. Joan of Arc and Patrick Parishes and School,” read the statement. “We are aware that misconduct allegations against a former employee were brought forward. This person is no longer employed by our parish, school or the diocese, and an investigation is ongoing.”

The statement does not identify the individual.

“In employment matters, we are unable to speak about a person’s past employments,” read the statement.

The church is encouraging people to report incidents the former employee to law enforcement, the state’s child abuse and neglect hotline at 1-800-800-5556 as well as the Diocese of Lafayette.

Fr. Shocklee said you can contact Jackie Montrie M.A., LMFT, LMHC and Victim Assistance Coordinator of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana at (765) 464-4988.

“We know that this type of news can be upsetting for everyone involved,” read the statement. “We are here to support you and your families during this time. If needed, the Victim Assistance Coordinator may recommend counseling resources related to particular reports.”

WRTV has contacted St. Patrick Church and the Diocese of Lafayette Indiana, and we are still waiting on a statement.

WRTV is aware of the identity of the individual, but we are not naming the person because they have not been criminally charged.