Ex-Tri West teacher gets probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charge

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Former Tri-West High School teacher and coach Tyler Bruce pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of attempted obstruction of justice as part of a plea agreement with Hendricks County prosecutors.

As part of the plea, prosecutors dismissed three charges, including child seduction and obstruction of justice.

Bruce was sentenced to a year of probation, and upon successful completion of 275 days of probation without a violation, Bruce may petition for early release.

Bruce can also seek early expungement after three years.

WRTV is working to get a statement from Bruce’s attorney and Hendricks County prosecutor Loren Delp.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office launched its investigation in May 2019 into Tyler Bruce after receiving an anonymous tip involving allegations of sexual misconduct with a student.

WRTV Investigates spoke with Stacy and Mark Lewis of North Salem after they filed a tort claim which alleged Bruce requested their 17-year old daughter to be his aide during the 2018-2019 school year and asked to exercise together in the weight room at Tri-West High School.

Bruce also asked her daughter to participate in the track team where he coached her, according to Stacy Lewis.

Bruce exchanged inappropriate messages with Stacy's daughter late at night on Snapchat, and touched her under her clothing on several occasions, read the tort claim.

When the teen told Bruce she would not send him any more pictures, Bruce said if she didn't he would say she cheated on a math test, according to the tort claim.

"He said, 'You know, I'm the head football coach, and no one is ever going to believe you,'" Stacy said. "He used intimidation, threats, academics. It pushed far beyond the line."

The tort claim says in March 2019, someone made an anonymous call about Bruce working out alone with the teenage girl, but nothing happened for two months.

In May 2019, a school resource officer at Tri-West High School observed what he believed was an inappropriate interaction between Bruce and the teen and reported the incident, according to the tort claim.

The Indiana Department of Education has filed a formal complaint against Bruce’s teaching license. WRTV contacted IDOE Tuesday for the latest on that process.

"I’ve confirmed that IDOE has an open, active case for Tyler Bruce," said Holly Lawson, Deputy Director of Communications at the Indiana Department of Education on Tuesday.

IDOE could suspend or revoke Bruce's teaching license, and the case will likely move forward now that the criminal case is resolved.

Bruce’s attorney, Joshua Adair, of Hostetter & Associates, issued a statement to WRTV in 2019.

“Coach Bruce completely denies the allegations,” read the statement. “We do not intend to try this case in the court of public opinion, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Several school employees were charged with failure to report the allegations involving Bruce.

Stacey Begle, former dean of students at Tri-West High School, and Nathan Begle, former athletic director at Tri-West High School, who are married, are both charged with Failure to Make a Report, a misdemeanor and their cases are still pending.

The Tri-West High School principal reached a pre-trial diversion agreement in which he admits he failed to report suspected child abuse or neglect as required by Indiana law.

Adam Benner admitted to one misdemeanor count of Failure to Make a Report.

The former Tri-West High School principal will also write an apology letter to the victim in the case, according to the agreement, who, at the time of the offense, was a 16-year old student.

The federal government has also launched an investigation into whether the North West Hendricks School Corporation properly handles allegations of sexual harassment.

The United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights opened the Title IX investigation on Dec. 4, according to the agency’s website, for “sexual harassment” and “retaliation” within the school district.

Title IX is the 1972 federal civil rights law banning sexual discrimination in education, best known for breaking down barriers for women in sports.

Title IX also requires K-12 schools to address reports of sexual misconduct, a process that is completely separate from the criminal process.

The complaint also alleged North West Hendricks retaliated against people for reporting sexual harassment or objecting to the corporation’s responses to sexual harassment reports.

The district has faced criticism for how it has handled sexual misconduct allegations involving teacher and coach Tyler Bruce.

If a school district is found in violation of Title IX, typically the school reaches an agreement with the Office for Civil Rights in which they agree on ways to improve.

If schools do not comply with Title IX, they can risk losing federal funding.