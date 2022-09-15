Facebook marketplace meetup results in two charged with armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors have charged two people with armed robbery following a Facebook Marketplace meetup at an Indianapolis apartment complex.

Apolonio Williams and Camaurie Maxey are both charged with Armed Robbery, a level 3 felony.

The alleged victim traveled to Avery Point Apartments on August 6 to test drive a 2007 Honda Accord he found listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The seller was using a Facebook profile “Dior Kaay,” and advertised a gray 2007 Honda Accord for $1,800.

Kaay was later identified by IMPD detectives as Camaurie Maxey.

When the alleged victim arrived, Maxey told him the Accord was being test driven by someone else, but they also had a Volkswagen Jetta for sale.

Maxey stated she was going to get the keys, and that’s when Williams walked up and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and stated, “sorry bro, there aint no car, you’re at the wrong place at the wrong time, I’m just going to need you to give me what you got,” according to court documents.

The alleged victim gave the suspect $1,800 in cash, left the scene and called police.

IMPD detectives used search warrants of Facebook accounts as well as interviews with witnesses to identify the suspects in the armed robbery.

Maxey, 17, and her mother met with IMPD on August 18 but Maxey declined to provide a statement, court documents say.

Maxey is charged as an adult and her charges are public record.

A warrant has been issued for Williams’ arrest, but he is not yet in custody, records show.

He is also charged with Pointing a Firearm, a level 6 felony.

No attorney is listed for Williams, age 19.

WRTV Investigates reached out to Maxey’s attorney for comment and we are still waiting to hear back.

A bail review hearing is scheduled for September 16 at 9 a.m.

