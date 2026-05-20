Four families file civil lawsuits against former Brownsburg daycare and employees

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WRTV) — Four families have filed new lawsuits against a former Brownsburg daycare and some of its employees, alleging they failed to protect young children from sexual abuse.

The lawsuits, filed May 20 in Hendricks County, are anonymous using the names Jane Doe Two, Jane Doe Four, Jane Doe Five and Jane Doe Eight.

Their attorneys, Catherine Michael and Tammy Meyer, say the Jane Does are little girls who were between the ages of 2 and 4 years old at the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

The lawsuits name the following defendants: Main Street University 4 Kidz, a daycare in Brownsburg that closed in May 2025, as well as the former director Jennyfer Lingbeck, former owner Nancy Minton and former employee Gabriel Garner.

The lawsuits allege conditions at the daycare made the abuse possible including allowing Garner to be alone with young children in obscured spaces like bathrooms, as well as failing to maintain adequate adult-to-child staffing ratios.

The Jane Does and their families also allege Minton and Lingbeck did not take action despite warning signs and reports from parents.

“Minton and Lingbeck were privately suppressing reports of abuse, they were publicly continuing to hold Main Street University 4Kidz out as a safe and trustworthy preschool,” read one lawsuit.

WRTV Investigates was in court on April 30 for the sentencing of former owner Nancy Minton.

WRTV

Parents of some of the alleged victims spoke in court, and WRTV confirmed some of those parents are involved in the four lawsuits filed May 20.

The judge did not allow WRTV to show their faces, but we are allowed to play audio from the sentencing.

“This was not just a failure of supervision,” said one parent on the stand. “It was a failure to act. A failure to protect and a failure to tell the truth. By dismissing concerns convincing parents that nothing was wrong, the defendant allowed abuse to continue.”

Attorney Tammy Meyer said that’s the nature of the lawsuits.

“They knew that something was wrong, things were being reported, and they did nothing, which could have spared many of these little girls from further abuse, and they didn't act,” said Meyer.

“When we see this case, we know that it's one where this perpetrator could have been stopped in his tracks, had someone acted when they should have,” said attorney Catherine Michael.

Another family also filed a civil lawsuit in December 2025.

Nancy Minton owned Main Street University 4 Kidz from 2011 until the facility closed in May 2025 amid a child abuse investigation.

Hendricks County judge Mark Smith sentenced Minton to two years executed in IDOC for Neglect of a Dependent.

WRTV Investigates reached out to attorneys for Minton, Lingbeck and Garner, but they declined to comment or did not respond.

WRTV

Criminal charges are still pending against Garner and Lingbeck, and they’re due back in court in June.