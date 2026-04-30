Ex-child care owner sentenced after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A former child care owner pleaded guilty Thursday to Neglect of a Dependent (level 6 felony) and Failure to Report (misdemeanor).

Nancy Minton owned Main Street University 4 Kidz from 2011 until the facility closed in May 2025 amid a child abuse investigation.

Hendricks County judge Mark Smith sentenced Minton to two years executed in IDOC.

After one year she can apply for home detention, followed by one year probation. She can’t operate a child care or apply for a child care license.

Hendricks County Judge Mark Smith said Minton had the training to report allegations of child abuse and neglect.

"You should have known better," said Judge Mark Smith as he sentenced Minton. "Because you did what you did, more children were victimized."

She was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody.

As a result of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges.

Prosecutors charged Minton with:



Obstruction of Justice, case is domestic violence/child abuse, a Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, Def. placed dep. in situation that endangers dep, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def alters, damages, or removes any record, document, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def makes, presents, or uses a false record, document, a Level 6 Felony

(3) Counts of Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor

Multiple parents testified that they trusted Minton and she failed to protect their children.

The judge did not allow WRTV to record the faces of the alleged victims' parents in the courtroom.

"What you did was not a mistake, it was a choice," one parent testified.

They said Minton should no longer be allowed to profit from a child care, and they asked for the maximum prison sentence of 3 years.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and make no excuses," Nancy Minton said.

WRTV

“I think the most important thing is that these families are given not only closure, but it's sort of a vindication of because this happened, things are going to change,” said Catherine Michael, attorney for the victims’ families. "We're going to see a changes. We're going to see a change with day care. We're going to see people held accountable, and I think that's really important, both with these plea agreements and what happens with that property.”

As WRTV Investigates reported last month, property records show Nancy Minton, through an LLC, owns the building at 325 E Main Street.

Graceland Kids Center is expected to open in the coming weeks at that same location.

WRTV Graceland Kids Center in Brownsburg

PREVIOUS | New operator to open child care center at location with troubled past

Catherine Michael, attorney for the victims’ families, told WRTV it’s concerning Minton owns the building through an LLC.

“I think what's really shocking is that they're trying to open this up as a new day care facility after the injuries and the permanent damages done to so many children to have to drive past this as a new day care is devastating to parents, and I think that's the question they have,” said Michael. "Our children were injured. Are other children going to go there and be injured as well?”

WRTV Investigates also contacted Graceland Kids Center.

Program Director Mary Gideon released the following statement to WRTV:

"We are currently preparing for the opening of our new childcare center in Brownsburg and are targeting an opening in the coming weeks, pending final preparations.



We understand the concerns surrounding the history of the building. We want to be clear that our organization is entirely independent and has no affiliation with the previous childcare operation or the individuals involved.



Graceland Kids Center has been in operation for the past few years and has consistently remained in full compliance with all state laws and childcare regulations. Our experience operating licensed programs reflects our commitment to maintaining high standards of care, safety, and accountability.



Our focus is on establishing a safe, structured, and nurturing environment for children and families in the community. We are committed to full compliance with all state licensing requirements, safety standards, and best practices in early childhood care.



We are not connected in any way to Main Street University 4 Kids."

Gabriel Garner, a former employee at Main Street University 4 Kidz, is facing 48 counts of child molest, child exploitation, vicarious sexual gratification and possession of child pornography.

WRTV

He’s due in court on May 4.

PREVIOUS | New charges added for former Brownsburg day care employee

His charges stem from a significant investigation that began in April 2025 when police found over 130 photos of sexually explicit images of children at the child care, ranging in 3 to 5 years of age, and approximately 125,000 images of child pornography on Garner's phone.

Brownsburg police identified eight victims, leading to the center's closure.

Jennyfer Lingbeck, former director at Main Street University 4 Kidz, was charged with:



Obstruction of Justice, case is domestic violence/child abuse, a Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, Def. placed dep. in situation that endangers dep, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def alters, damages, or removes any record, document, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def makes, presents, or uses a false record, document, a Level 6 Felony

(3) Counts of Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor

She is due in court on June 1.