'Fully cooperating': Trucking company speaks following crash that killed sheriff's deputy

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.— The cause of the crash that killed Delaware County Cpl. Blake Reynolds is still under investigation.

Indiana State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driver, Teddy Malcolm Johnson, was heading northbound on I-69 when he lost control and hit the deputy’s cruiser.

WRTV Investigates ran the USDOT number on the truck and learned that Johnson works for Parrish Dedicated Services, a trucking company based in Fort Wayne.

Federal records show they have more than 100 drivers and 68 vehicles and according to their website, have “extensive experience in refrigerated and deep frozen transportation.”

The truck that crashed says “Prairie Farms” on the side with pictures of dairy products.

WRTV The scene of a crash on I-69 that killed a Delaware County Sheriff's deputy.

WRTV Investigates spoke with one of the owners of Parrish Dedicated Services, Don Parrish, about the crash.

“We are deeply saddened,” said Parrish. “We join the whole community in mourning the loss of Corporal Reynolds. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and co-workers, and also with our driver and his family.”

Parrish declined to provide the condition of his driver, Teddy Johnson.

“We are fully cooperating with Indiana State Police who is conducting the investigation,” said Parrish.

Parrish said Johnson had only been with their company since January 2025.

"I can say he’s a really, really good driver,” said Parrish. “We’ve had no issues with him."

WRTV Investigates did some checking and found Teddy Malcolm Johnson was cited in Berrien County Michigan in 2019 and 2020 for driving without a valid license and expired plates.

We also found Johnson, 39, received a speeding ticket in 2021 in Pennsylvania for driving more than 25 mph over the speed limit.

Records show Johnson entered a guilty plea, but it’s unclear if he was driving a personal vehicle or a truck at the time.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website, Parrish Dedicated Services has received 30 violations in the last two years for unsafe driving, hours of service violations and vehicle maintenance issues.

Among the unsafe driving violations are speeding, following too close and a lane restriction violation.

The violations do not list who was driving at the time.

Parrish Dedicated Services has an Out-of-Service rate of 24%, which is close to the national average.

Out-of-Service rate measures how often a company’s vehicles and drivers are put out of service because of safety violations.

WRTV Investigates asked Parrish if he can say anything about their safety record.

“We believe we do the best we can when it comes to maintaining our equipment,” said Parrish.

They have a "satisfactory" safety rating, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website.