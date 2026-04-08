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Get a text about expiring reward points? The feds say it could be a scam

Federal Trade Commission issues warning
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The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning this week about a new text scam that claims your reward points are about to expire.

Here’s how it works:

  • You get a text message from a company saying your “rewards” or “points” are about to expire
  • The text includes a link to click
  • When you click on the link, the scammers try to steal personal information like your credit card number
  • The scammers may also install harmful software onto your phone or computer

RELATED |New version of traffic enforcement text scam making the rounds

Here’s what you should do to protect yourself:

  • Resist the urge to click.
  • Check it out first.
  • Go to the company’s website or app and check your rewards points.

The FTC also offers the following other ways to protect yourself from phishing scams:

  • Turn on filters on your phoneAdjust your settings, use your cellphone carrier tools, or try a call-blocking app to limit how many unwanted texts you get.
  • Update your phone’s software regularly. Updates often include critical patches and protections against security threats.
  • Report spam. Whether you have an Apple or Android phone, there are steps to report junk or spam. 

Have you fallen victim to a scam? Contact WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney at Kara.Kenney@WRTV.com