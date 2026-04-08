Get a text about expiring reward points? The feds say it could be a scam

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning this week about a new text scam that claims your reward points are about to expire.
Here’s how it works:
- You get a text message from a company saying your “rewards” or “points” are about to expire
- The text includes a link to click
- When you click on the link, the scammers try to steal personal information like your credit card number
- The scammers may also install harmful software onto your phone or computer
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Here’s what you should do to protect yourself:
- Resist the urge to click.
- Check it out first.
- Go to the company’s website or app and check your rewards points.
The FTC also offers the following other ways to protect yourself from phishing scams:
- Turn on filters on your phone. Adjust your settings, use your cellphone carrier tools, or try a call-blocking app to limit how many unwanted texts you get.
- Update your phone’s software regularly. Updates often include critical patches and protections against security threats.
- Report spam. Whether you have an Apple or Android phone, there are steps to report junk or spam.
Have you fallen victim to a scam? Contact WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney at Kara.Kenney@WRTV.com