Get a text about expiring reward points? The feds say it could be a scam

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning this week about a new text scam that claims your reward points are about to expire.

Here’s how it works:

You get a text message from a company saying your “rewards” or “points” are about to expire

The text includes a link to click

When you click on the link, the scammers try to steal personal information like your credit card number

The scammers may also install harmful software onto your phone or computer

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Here’s what you should do to protect yourself:



Resist the urge to click.

Check it out first.

Go to the company’s website or app and check your rewards points.

The FTC also offers the following other ways to protect yourself from phishing scams:



Turn on filters on your phone . Adjust your settings, use your cellphone carrier tools, or try a call-blocking app to limit how many unwanted texts you get.

on your phone Adjust your settings, use your cellphone carrier tools, or try a call-blocking app to limit how many unwanted texts you get. Update your phone’s software regularly . Updates often include critical patches and protections against security threats.

. Updates often include critical patches and protections against security threats. Report spam. Whether you have an Apple or Android phone, there are steps to report junk or spam.

Have you fallen victim to a scam? Contact WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney at Kara.Kenney@WRTV.com