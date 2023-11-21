Head of Indy Animal Care Services resigns

INDIANAPOLIS—After seven yearson the job, Indianapolis Animal Care Services Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl has resigned effective February 2.

It’s not clear why Trennepohl resigned.

IACS has faced scrutiny in recent years for euthanizing adoptable animals, delays surrounding the new animal shelter, and other issues.

The city’s live release rate is currently 83 percent, which is the lowest it’s been since 2015 when it was 81 percent.

That means 83 percent of the animals are leaving the shelter alive through adoptions, rescues or returning to owner.

WRTV obtained a copy of Trennepohl’s resignation letter.

“It is my hope that providing a longer notice period will allow for a smoother transition of my responsibilities and ensure that any outstanding projects are completed or handed over seamlessly,” said Trennepohl in her resignation letter. “I am committed to working diligently during this time to wrap up my current projects and assist in the transition process.”

The Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, which oversees IACS, provided the following statement on behalf of Director Abbey Brands:

"Katie has served Indianapolis Animal Care Services for ten years, seven as Deputy Director and three as an Animal Control Officer. She oversaw the launch of the Indy C.A.R.E.S program, diverting thousands of animals from our city shelter and keeping many in their original homes. She has been integral in developing the new city shelter, supporting capital campaign efforts, and providing thoughtful expertise on future designs. Katie has had a meaningful impact on the organization, its staff, and the animals in our care, and we wish her success on this next chapter.”

IACS Administrator of Operations Sid Perry also resigned effective December 29.

“I am at the place in life where I need to spend more time with my family and take care care of my health,” read Perry’s resignation letter.

The City has opened applications for both of those positions.

They are available at the following links:

