Henry Co judge orders HVAC contractor to pay victims $10K or face jail time

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.—A judge has ordered an HVAC contractor to pay back every penny he took from a Henry County couple in October 2024.

Justin Hunt-Johnson pleaded guilty on February 9 to Theft, a Level 6 Felony. The contractor admitted to taking money from Jennifer and David McConnell, but not doing the HVAC work promised.

“It was refreshing to actually hear from his mouth the guilty plea,” said David McConnell.

The judge sentenced Hunt-Johnson to the maximum— 2.5 years, plus $10,900 in restitution to his victims, Jennifer and David McConnell.

WRTV David and Jennifer McConnell outside the Henry County courthouse

While Hunt-Johnson can serve his sentence on electronic home detention, he must pay the McConnells $750 a month until he’s paid back the entire sum of $10,900.

If Hunt-Johnson does not make the payments, the judge can send him to the Henry County Jail to serve his sentence.

“He has one chance to get this right and then the judge will take care of taking it to another level,” said Jennifer McConnell.

It’s an update to a story WRTV Investigates has been tracking for a year and a half.

A family friend recommended the contractor to the McConnells. David and Jennifer McConnell knew nothing about Hunt-Johnson’s criminal past when they hired Hunt-Johnson and his company, “A New Way HVAC,” in October 2024 to replace their HVAC system.

WRTV Investigates found Hunt-Johnson has half a dozen criminal convictions between 2011 and 2018 for theft, forgery, resisting law enforcement, and burglary.

WRTV Justin Hunt-Johnson is facing theft charges in Henry and Hendricks Counties.

We also found Hunt-Johnson was out on bond in multiple Hendricks County cases when he came to the McConnells home in Henry County in October 2024.

In her statement to the court, Jennifer McConnell credited WRTV Investigates for telling their story.

PREVIOUS | Contractor out on bond accused of theft from Henry County couple

“I appreciate all the time you’ve put into it,” Jennifer McConnell told WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney.

The McConnells will have to wait to see justice served in their case. Hunt-Johnson is already on work-release in Hendricks County until November 2027.

He can’t start serving his Henry County sentence until then, which is 20 months from now.

“It feels like an empty gap in the whole situation, but a lot can happen in two years, so we will see how it all plays out,” said Jenniffer McConnell.

WRTV Investigates asked Hunt-Johnson if he plans to pay back the McConnells.

Hunt-Johnson did not respond, but one of his supporters did.

“You’re a low life f**king news person,” the woman told WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney. “You have nothing else to do.”

WRTV Justin Hunt-Johnson left court on October 6, 2025 in Henry County

The McConnells are not sure if they will see any of their $10,900 in restitution.

“I’ll pray about that,” said Jennifer McConnell.

Justin Hunt-Johnson also owes more than $30,000 in restitution in Hendricks County.

He has another pending theft case in Hendricks County for allegedly stealing from the Avon Costco in October 2024.

WRTV Annie Fierek (left) and her client, Justin Hunt-Johnson (right) appear in Hendricks County court on January 27.

WRTV Investigates found Hunt-Johnson has two businesses he’s connected with— A New Way HVAC, as well as A New Phase Heating and Cooling.

The BBB lists Justin Hunt-Johnson as the owner of A New Phase Heating and Cooling and gives it an F for failing to respond to some complaints and for failing to have a required HVAC license in Marion County.

“BBB confirmed that A New Phase Heating and Cooling, LLC had not obtained a necessary license from Marion County-Department of Code Enforcement,” read an alert on the BBB profile for the business.

