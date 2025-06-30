“I hurt somebody”: Body camera reveals moments after deadly drunk driving crash

INDIANAPOLIS— Newly obtained body camera footage is shedding light on how police officers handled a 2022 crash that left one man dead and injured several people.

The video shows why the family of Rashid Conteh was so outraged and why two IMPD officers were disciplined.

Conteh, 22, died from his injuries after Connor Gaskill crashed into the Lyft carrying Conteh, Conteh’s brother Nelson, and their friend John Rush.

provided by family Rashid Swaray Conteh was killed in a deadly crash in on September 29, 2022.

Rashid Conteh’s family sat down with WRTV two weeks after the crash and said IMPD did not properly investigate.

“It is the mistakes that were made, you know, we cannot correct them now. They cannot be corrected, and somebody should have consequences for that,” Rashid’s mother, Beth Pope said in 2022.

WRTV Investigates filed a public records request in February 2025 for the body camera footage that helped Marion County prosecutors convict Connor Gaskill of drunk driving, even though police never gave him a breathalyzer or blood test.

“Am I gonna go to jail?” Gaskill asked officers in the body camera footage. “I’m just so confused and so scared.”

IMPD Body Camera Video

The body camera video also shows Gaskill told IMPD officers that his father is a drug task force police officer in Anderson.

“My dad is a DTF in Anderson,” Gaskill told IMPD. “I’m trying to get a hold of him."

WRTV Investigates was able to obtain the footage because the criminal case against Gaskill is now resolved.

Body cameras started rolling just after midnight on September 29, 2022.

IMPD Officers Gunnar Gossett and Dwayne Mills arrived on the scene at 24th Street and Delaware Street, just north of downtown Indianapolis.

The video shows medics loading Rashid Conteh into an ambulance.

OFFICER GOSSETT: “He’s not talking? He’s unconscious?”

“He’s not talking? He’s unconscious?” MEDIC: “Yeah.”

Initially, medics and police were confused about who was in which vehicle.

GASKILL: “I don’t even know what just happened.”

“I don’t even know what just happened.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “ You were driving this car? Who was with you?

You were driving this car? Who was with you? GASKILL : “I honestly… it happened so fast man. I’m like…”

: “I honestly… it happened so fast man. I’m like…” OFFICER GOSSETT: “You don’t know who was in your car?”

“You don’t know who was in your car?” GASKILL: “No, I’m so confused right now.”

“No, I’m so confused right now.” OFFICER MILLS: “Alright, let’s start by getting your name right now.”

“Alright, let’s start by getting your name right now.” GASKILL: “Connor Gaskill.”

Gaskill blamed the driver of the Lyft for causing the crash.

GASKILL: “I got hit so hard, bro. I don’t even know what happened. I got hit so f***ing hard. I got hit so hard bro.”

Evidence would later show Gaskill caused the crash.

He was driving his white sedan at 55 mph in a 30 mph zone, failed to stop at a stop sign, and never applied his brakes, before t-boning the grey Lyft.

OFFICER MILLS: “Which direction were you going?”

“Which direction were you going?” GASKILL: “Dude, I mean.”

“Dude, I mean.” OFFICER MILLS: “That’s west, that’s east.”

“That’s west, that’s east.” GASKILL: “I mean, I was going west, he was going east. I think he turned out in front of me.”

“I mean, I was going west, he was going east. I think he turned out in front of me.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “You were coming this way? He was coming straight this way? North?

“You were coming this way? He was coming straight this way? North? GASKILL: “I can’t even give you an honest answer. It happened so f***king fast. It was scary as hell man.”

“I can’t even give you an honest answer. It happened so f***king fast. It was scary as hell man.” OFFICER MILLS: “Once they get checked out, we are going to get you checked out also. You got some bruising and some scrapes."

The body camera shows Gaskill took off his hat as Officer Mills shined a flashlight on his face.

Gaskill then asked if we he was going to jail.

GASKILL: “Am I gonna go to jail?”

“Am I gonna go to jail?” OFFICER GOSSETT: “Go to jail for what?”

“Go to jail for what?” GASKILL: “I don’t know man. I just can’t.”

“I don’t know man. I just can’t.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “What do you think you should be going to jail for?

“What do you think you should be going to jail for? GASKILL: “Nothing. I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m just confused and I’m so scared.”

“Nothing. I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m just confused and I’m so scared.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “Do you have insurance?

“Do you have insurance? GASKILL: “Yeah.”

“Yeah.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “Who do you have it with?”

“Who do you have it with?” GASKILL: “USAA. I’m just like dude, like what?”

“USAA. I’m just like dude, like what?” OFFICER GOSSETT: “Where were you going to or where were you coming from? Do you remember?

“Where were you going to or where were you coming from? Do you remember? GASKILL: “Heading home.”

“Heading home.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “Heading home from where?”

“Heading home from where?” GASKILL: “ Broad Ripple area. I don’t know. I was heading home to Anderson.”

Broad Ripple area. I don’t know. I was heading home to Anderson.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “Headed home to Anderson from Broad Ripple?

But the crash happened south of Broad Ripple, at 24th Street and Delaware Street.

Records show Gaskill was coming from the Bottleworks area, near downtown, not from Broad Ripple.

OFFICER GOSSETT: “Sure you weren’t going the wrong way on a one-way?”

“Sure you weren’t going the wrong way on a one-way?” GASKILL: “Yeah.”

“Yeah.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “You’re 100% sure now?”

“You’re 100% sure now?” GASKLL: “Yeah.”

“Yeah.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “How are you 100% sure now but you weren’t sure about anything two seconds ago?

“How are you 100% sure now but you weren’t sure about anything two seconds ago? GASKILL: “He had to hit me here when I was turning."

Indiana law states that any officer with probable cause can give a driver a breathalyzer or a chemical test to determine whether or not a driver is intoxicated.

But officers did not do that; in fact, they never asked if he had been drinking.

On the body camera footage, witnesses told officers that Gaskill hit the Lyft in the side.

GASKILL: “If I’m at fault man, I’ll take responsibility.”

“If I’m at fault man, I’ll take responsibility.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “We don’t find fault my man.”

“We don’t find fault my man.” GASKILL: “You don’t? What happens?”

“You don’t? What happens?” OFFICER GOSSETT: “Just a report of an accident report. One guy is unconscious.”

“Just a report of an accident report. One guy is unconscious.” GASKILL: “What do I do, man?”

“What do I do, man?” OFFICER GOSSETT: “You remember anything? Bits and piece? I recommend you get checked out at the hospital.”

“You remember anything? Bits and piece? I recommend you get checked out at the hospital.” GASKILL: “It just happened so fast. How do I remember it all. My dad is a DTF in Anderson. I’m trying to get a hold of him."

IMPD body camera footage Officer Gossett (left) and Connor Gaskill (right)

Gaskill’s father is Keith Gaskill, a drug task force officer in Anderson.

IMPD officers then headed to the ambulance, where the Lyft driver said Gaskill was at fault.

“The guy came and he hit me,” said the Lyft driver. “On my right side."

IMPD officers still did not offer a breath test or blood draw to Gaskill.

IMPD Body Camera Footage

GASKILL: “I hurt somebody. I don’t know what to do right now.”

“I hurt somebody. I don’t know what to do right now.” OFFICER GOSSETT: “ Just chill, man, you’re alright.”

Just chill, man, you’re alright.” GASKILL: “I’m not. I just hurt somebody. Whether it was an accident or on purpose, I hurt somebody.”

“I’m not. I just hurt somebody. Whether it was an accident or on purpose, I hurt somebody.” GOSSETT: “Yeah, stuff happens sometimes. Take a deep breath, man. Take a deep breath."

Officer Gossett told Gaskill he may have a concussion and should get checked out by medics.

MEDIC: “What’s your name?

“What’s your name? GASKILL: “Connor.”

“Connor.” MEDIC: “What year is it?”

“What year is it?” GASKLL: “19…. Uh, s**t. 2023.”

IMPD body camera footage

But it was not 2023, it was 2022.

Prosecutors noted this interaction in court documents charging Gaskill with driving drunk.

MEDIC: “Are you refusing medical care?”

“Are you refusing medical care?” GASKLL: “Uhh, s**t yes. Everyone is OK? Then I’m good.”

But everyone was not OK.

Rashid Conteh died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Body cameras were rolling as officers learned of Conteh’s death.

OFFICER GOSSETT: “Homie just died.”

“Homie just died.” OFFICER MILLS: “Who did?”

“Who did?” OFFICER GOSSETT : “The first guy they put on the thing and sent him to the hospital.”

: “The first guy they put on the thing and sent him to the hospital.” OFFICER MILLS: “What?"

At this point in the video, Gaskill had left the scene. His car was towed.

OFFICER GOSSETT: “That changes everything. We don’t even have that other kid anymore.”

While searching Gaskill’s vehicle, Officer Mills found a wad of cash.

IMPD body camera video IMPD officers found cash inside Gaskill's car

OFFICER MILLS: $4,051… You gotta bag? He had to have had a concussion because anybody in their right mind would have known he had that amount of money inside the car."

Police and prosecutors later learned Gaskill had been drinking before the crash. Court documents showed Gaskill’s bar tab and interviews with witnesses who said he had been drinking.

At Gaskill’s sentencing in February 2025, Rashid Conteh’s family expressed outrage at how police handled Gaskill at the scene.

"Gaskill was so intoxicated he could not recall to officers whether he had a passenger in his car,” said Nelson Conteh. “I'll always wonder why police officers let somebody so clearly inebriated walk away without breathalyzing him."

Connor Gaskill pleaded guilty on February 4 to Causing Death When Operating While Intoxicated and three counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges against Gaskill, including Reckless Homicide.



"I would've never and our family would've never agreed to the plea agreement, if not for the negligence of IMPD the night of the crash,” said Beth Pope, Rashid Conteh’s mother.

Gaskill’s attorney, Adam Brower, pointed out his client pleaded guilty even without key evidence blood draw.

"Had the police done their job and given a blood test that the statute requires through administrative code to a defendant who remained at scene and on body cam never left, and all they had to do was do a blood draw or a breath test and we would know exactly what the result is and this case would've lasted a month, two months,” said Brower. “But at the end of the day, they didn't do that."

Gaskill apologized to Rashid Conteh’s family at sentencing.

"Knowing the pain it’s caused will be with me for the rest of my life," said Gaskill at sentencing. "I know nothing I say will change things, and I make no excuses for my actions. And I accept full responsibility."

WRTV Connor Gaskill appeared in court on February 4, 2025.

A Marion County judge sentenced him to 4 years in prison, followed by two years probation and 2 years of license suspension, which was the maximum allowed under the plea agreement.

"There's really no justice in this situation,” said Nelson Conteh. “This whole process started with, if I am being honest, police who did not do their job."

WRTV Rashid's father Swaray Conteh, left, mother Beth Pope (middle) and Nelson Conteh, Rashid’s brother (right)







Officer Mills received a one-day unpaid suspension for his handling of the fatal crash. He served his suspension on April 9, 2023. He is still employed at IMPD.

IMPD body camera footage Officer Dwayne Mills

Officer Gunnar Gossett served a two-day unpaid suspension. He medically retired from the agency in May 2025.

IMPD declined our request to speak with someone on camera to review the body camera footage.

“We will respectfully pass on the interview request and refer you to the previously released disciplinary records,” IMPD said in a statement to WRTV. “IMPD has not made any changes to training or procedures in response to this case.”

