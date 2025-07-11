Indiana lawmakers won't study sale of driver data this year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana General Assembly’s Legislative Council has decided lawmakers will not study the state’s practice of selling drivers’ personal information—at least, not this year.

In May, Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) and Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) wrote a letter to the Legislative Council pushing for an interim study committee to dig deeper into the sale of driver data, citing "significant privacy concerns, transparency gaps," and "data security."

WRTV Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis

As WRTV Investigates has reported, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is selling your personal information and making millions of dollars doing it.

A WRTV Investigation found information like your name, date of birth, address, past addresses, odometer reading, what kind of car you drive and even your license plate number are all for sale.

The Legislative Council, comprised of 16 representatives and senators, decides which topics will be assigned to an interim study committee.

WRTV Investigates contacted the chair of the Legislative Council, Sen. Rodric Bray, as well as the vice-chair, Rep. Todd Huston, to find out why the driver data topic was not assigned to a committee.

"Many issues are requested to be studied every year and it's just not possible to assign them all over a limited period," said Molly Gillaspie, a spokesperson for Rep. Huston and Indiana House Republicans. "Just because a topic hasn't been officially assigned to a study committee, does not mean conversations and work around it are not occurring."

Rep. Porter called the council’s decision “disheartening.”

"It's disappointing that the BMV's sale of people's data wasn't considered as a topic,” said Rep. Porter in a statement to WRTV. “This was a bipartisan request, signed by both Democrats and Republicans, intent on protecting personal privacy. Everyone should be able to opt out of the sale of their personal information, and they have a right to privacy. The BMV doesn't even have to tell you they're doing it."

Kenney, Kara BMV branch

Senator Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, filed Senate Bill 414 that would allow you to opt out of having your information sold to third parties.

However, the bill failed to get a hearing, and the legislation died.

“If you don’t want your information sold, I think you should be able to make that determination if you want the BMV to sell it,” said Senator Rodney Pol.

The bill also would have prevented the BMV from selling driver data for people under the age of 21 or age 65 and older.

Companies and individuals can buy your data from the BMV — the practice is legal, and the state doesn’t have to tell you they’re doing it.

The state of Indiana brought in $25 million in 2024 from selling driver data.

It spends the money on everything from paying BMV employees and branch leases to upgrading technology.

Prompted by our investigative reporting, a new state law requires the BMV to disclose how it’s spending the money generated from driver data sales.

If people can opt out, the state will bring in fewer dollars.

“That would be a huge hit to the BMV,” said Pol. “We are talking millions of millions of dollars they make from selling this information.”

Zoom image Indiana Sen. Rodney Pol

WRTV Investigates filed a public records request, and we received a massive spreadsheet.

We found thousands of companies and individuals buy driver data, including attorneys, auto dealers, debt collectors, insurance agents, mobile home parks, private investigators and security guards.

Senator Rodney Pol is concerned about how companies and individuals store this data and also urged for a study committee on the topic.

“The idea of having your identity stolen and potentially having your entire financial life ruined is a much more pressing issue,” said Pol.

Brad Forestal State lawmakers took action in direct response to a WRTV Investigation that found the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is selling your personal information including your name, address, the type of car you drive, and your license plate number.



House Rep. Jim Pressel and Greg Porter sent the letter to the Indiana Legislative Council on May 6 requesting an interim study committee.

“The top of BMV data sales merits legislative review due to significant privacy concerns, transparency gaps, and the substantial revenue generated from these practices,” read the letter from Rep. Pressel and Rep. Porter. “This legal practice, permitted under federal laws like the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA), raises ethical questions about data security and third-party misuse. The appropriate interim study committee should evaluate whether existing safeguards adequately protect Hoosiers, assess the necessity of revenue reliance on personal data, and explore opt-out mechanisms to empower consumers.”

Rep. Porter’s bill, HB 1077, also failed to get a hearing this session.

Similar legislation failed during the 2024 legislative session as well.