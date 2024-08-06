Indiana schools report 41% increase in bullying incidents during 2023-24 school year

INDIANAPOLIS— A newly released report shows Indiana schools reported a 41% increase in bullying incidents during the 2023-2024 school year.

This is the third year in a row Indiana school corporations have reported an uptick in bullying cases. However, the Indiana Department of Education points out incidents were down during pandemic-impacted school years.

Newly released numbers show schools reported 7,700 bullying incidents last school year, a 41% increase from the year before when 5,460 incidents were reported.

BREAKDOWN OF 7,700 BULLYING INCIDENTS (2023-24)



3,284 Verbal

2,409 Physical

789 Social/Relational

596 Electronic/Written

622 Combination Incidents

“The 2023-2024 school year saw an increase across all bullying incident categories, with verbal incidents representing the greatest number of incidents, as is historically the case,” the Indiana Department of Education report read. “This data shows that bullying continues to be a concern in schools across Indiana. Information on how to prevent, respond to, and report incidents of bullying should be reflected in training provided to educators.”

IDOE also urged schools to review their bullying policies and procedures.

Prompted by a WRTV Investigation that found many Indiana schools reported zero incidents of bullying, in 2018, the Governor signed a new law that allows the Indiana Department of Education to audit schools if parents suspect they’re not being truthful about bullying.

However, IDOE has not conducted a single audit since the law took effect in 2018.

WRTV Investigates filed a records request for complaints or requests for bullying-related audits, and IDOE said in June 2024 it did not have any records.

According to the new report, the Indiana Department of Education has been working to increase compliance with the bullying reporting law and sent frequent reminders to superintendents, principals, school safety specialists and counselors.

“IDOE worked with schools to ensure detailed bullying information was submitted accurately,” read the IDOE report.

IDOE also points out that while it has the authority to conduct an audit, it has “no statutory enforcement authority to ensure school corporation reporting compliance.”

The Marion County Commission on Youth (MCCOY) has advocated for schools to accurately report bullying incidents to the Indiana Department of Education.

"More numbers means more reporting, and that's ultimately what we want to see,” said Sarah Kumfer, Public Policy and Advocacy Director at MCCOY. “We want to see kids feeling safe to go to the adults in their lives."

Kumfer said the data will help child advocates and schools better address the problem.

"We really want schools to be open and honest about their experiences with bullying," said Kumfer. "WIthout this information schools aren't able to get the proper supports they need."

IDOE created this new Bullying Discrepancy Report Form for you to submit any concerns when it comes to your school’s bullying numbers.

Also, a new law took effect July 1, 2023 that requires schools to better inform parents when their child has been involved in a bullying situation.

Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, authored HEA 1483 which requires schools to investigate bullying and inform the parents of the victim within three days and the parents of the accused bully within five days.

Under HEA 1483, in extreme cases, the victim or the bully can be transferred to another school at the victim’s request.

IDOE has posted a separate document with schools and the number of bullying incidentsfor 2023-2024, however, there are many schools not listed so WRTV Investigates is working to find out why.