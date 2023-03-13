Family says 13-year-old Indiana boy who died by suicide suffered 'relentless bullying' at school

DISCLAIMER: The following story discusses suicide and bullying. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call or text the 988 suicide and crisis hotline for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Click here for more resources.

COVINGTON — An Indiana family and community are mourning the loss of a 13-year-old who died by suicide due to bullying.

Terry Badger III died last week after he endured bullying at his middle school, according to his parents.

Badger III’s dream was to play baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals, his family told ABC News in an interview this week.

That dream was in it’s early stages of coming true as he hit “dingers” and ran the bases on the diamonds in Covington.

The Covington Girls Softball League shared a little recently about Badger III on Facebook.

“No words can express the grief his entire family is having to endure. Terry’s family is a HUGE part of our baseball and softball families. They have spent countless hours playing, coaching and watching ball at our fields. Terry III loved to hit “dingers.” His smile and charisma were one of a kind.”

Terry suffered relentless bullying at Covington Middle School, his parents told ABC News.

Badger III’s father, Terry Badger II, told ABC News he met with school employees twice about what his son endured.

In a statement, Brady Scott, superintendent of the Covington Community School Corporation, said the district "is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of fellow Trojan Terry Badger" and announced an investigation into the claims that Terry was bullied.

Now, the school district is hiring outside investigators to probe the allegations.

"The gravity of this tragic event compels us to move forward immediately with an investigation from a neutral party outside our district. We pledge to be as transparent with the results as the law will allow," Scott said.

A statement released by Joshua Whittington, the Fountain County coroner, classified the death as a suicide.

On Saturday, the community held an event in honor of Badger III.

Over the weekend, multiple college baseball programs honored Badger's life.

This afternoon we honor the memory of Terry Badger III.



Today's starting pitcher @BenSeiler1 is wearing Terry's number, No. 44, in his honor & to raise awareness against bullying. pic.twitter.com/uY4Tozo5Bq — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 10, 2023

RIP Terry Badger III



We will be honoring the memory of Terry Badger III and raising awareness against bullying on Friday night. Our starting pitcher, Tyler Conklin, will wear Terry’s number 44.



Please consider donating to the GoFundMe page below. https://t.co/VQr8nYsPx8 pic.twitter.com/jNDS9vgeMr — EIU Baseball (@EIU_Baseball) March 9, 2023