INDOT: North Split Reconstruction Project reduced crashes by 29% in hot-spot areas

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Department of Transportation says early data shows the North Split Reconstruction Project has reduced crashes by 29% in hot-spot areas.

The North Split Reconstruction Project, which was under construction from 2021 to May 2023, cost the state $366.8 Million, according to INDOT.

It aimed to improve safety, alleviate congestion and reduce crashes in the interchange.

“This is an interchange that produced over 300 crashes every year or almost one a day,” said then-INDOT commissioner Mike Smith in 2022.

WRTV Drone footage of the North Split in March 2023.

Drivers WRTV Investigates spoke with say the area is still congested, years after the project finished.

“Traffic jams, bumper to bumper,” said Xavier Montio of Indianapolis. “There’s times where you’re stuck for like 15-20 minutes. Getting on the ramps, there was a car that rear-ended me.”

WRTV Investigates asked INDOT whether they’ve studied the impact of the North Split Reconstruction project.

INDOT says they have completed an "intermediate review" of the project area and found a 29% reduction in crashes in four specific segments:



Delaware Ramp weave section

Pennsylvania Ramp weave section

I-65/I-70 Merge/Lane Drop

I-70 Curve/Merge

INDOT Crash-prone areas in the North Split area

“That’s huge in terms of safety for drivers that are out there,” said Natalie Garrett, INDOT’s Strategic Communications Director.

Those four segments are known for rear-end and side swipe crashes, according to INDOT.

PREVIOUS| INDOT aims to open North Split to traffic by end of 2022, spokesperson says | INDOT plans to reopen Interstate 65 through North Split this weekend | 'They don't fit'; City streets damaged by detouring North Split construction traffic





WRTV Investigates: What do you say to people that say the traffic still seems really bad?

What do you say to people that say the traffic still seems really bad? INDOT: There’s always something to work on, but there are other parts of I-65 or I-70 that still need improvements, whether it’s an interchange or a ramp that are adjacent to the North Split, which can impact how traffic enters or exists.

There’s always something to work on, but there are other parts of I-65 or I-70 that still need improvements, whether it’s an interchange or a ramp that are adjacent to the North Split, which can impact how traffic enters or exists. WRTV Investigates: Was this project a good use of taxpayer money?

Was this project a good use of taxpayer money? INDOT: I believe so, yes. That interchange was nearing the end of its service life. We didn’t really have a choice.

I believe so, yes. That interchange was nearing the end of its service life. We didn’t really have a choice. WRTV Investigates: What do you say to people that say I’m so tired of all the construction?

What do you say to people that say I’m so tired of all the construction? INDOT: Yes, we hear that every year. It seems never-ending. The number of assets, lane miles INDOT is in charge of, it does seem never ending. We finish one section, we move on to the next. It’s a long process. We know there’s frustration, we know there’s pain. We need to ask for the public’s patience and for everyone to drive safely, especially through construction zone.

INDOT says it will take another look in the future, once additional downtown improvements are made, and work is complete on the I-65 Safety and Efficiency project south of downtown.

Work is currently underway on I-65 in downtown Indianapolis, just south of the North Split, from Hanna Avenue to just past Fletcher Avenue.

WRTV Construction is underway on I-65 south of the North Split

“Once that wraps up, we will be able to get out there and take a look at how traffic is really flowing post-construction,” said Garrett. “We’re always looking at things like traffic flow and traffic counts.”

Garrett said INDOT typically completes post-performance evaluations three to five years after a construction contract is finished.

WRTV INDOT Headquarters

Drivers like Xavier Montio say the projects are making the roads safer, including the North Split project.

“It got like 25% better," said Montio.

Based on current traffic volumes, the North Split is the sixth-highest volume interchange in Indiana, according to INDOT.

A quick look today showed the following (by traffic volume):

