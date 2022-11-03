Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

INDOT aims to open North Split to traffic by end of 2022, spokesperson says

northsplit.PNG
WRTV photo
Reconstruction of the North Split will begin in late 2020.
northsplit.PNG
Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 12:14:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is aiming to open the North Split to traffic by the end of 2022, a spokesperson now says.

However, there are several factors that could change that timeline, according to INDOT Strategic Communications Director Natalie Garrett.

That includes supply chain and workforce challenges, as well as weather.

"INDOT is working with the prime contractor, as well as subcontractors and suppliers to combat these issues that may affect the project schedule. We are hopeful that as other construction projects wrap up around the region, there will be less demand for materials, improving lead times. We are also working with Superior to bring extra crews onto the North Split," Garrett wrote in an email to WRTV.

Garrett also noted that the interchange won't be opened all at once but in increments.

"While it’s possible that it could be 2023 before some movements reopen, we are still pushing toward our goal of opening by the end of the year," Garrett said.

The multi-million dollar project started in May 2021 and closed Interstate 65 between the north and south splits. INDOT's goal is to get rid of factors that cause crashes and congestion.

INDOT plans to give an update on the reopening of the Pine Street ramp tomorrow.

WRTV Reporter Adam Schumes contributed to this report.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE