INDOT aims to open North Split to traffic by end of 2022, spokesperson says

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is aiming to open the North Split to traffic by the end of 2022, a spokesperson now says.

However, there are several factors that could change that timeline, according to INDOT Strategic Communications Director Natalie Garrett.

That includes supply chain and workforce challenges, as well as weather.

"INDOT is working with the prime contractor, as well as subcontractors and suppliers to combat these issues that may affect the project schedule. We are hopeful that as other construction projects wrap up around the region, there will be less demand for materials, improving lead times. We are also working with Superior to bring extra crews onto the North Split," Garrett wrote in an email to WRTV.

Garrett also noted that the interchange won't be opened all at once but in increments.

"While it’s possible that it could be 2023 before some movements reopen, we are still pushing toward our goal of opening by the end of the year," Garrett said.

The multi-million dollar project started in May 2021 and closed Interstate 65 between the north and south splits. INDOT's goal is to get rid of factors that cause crashes and congestion.

INDOT plans to give an update on the reopening of the Pine Street ramp tomorrow.

