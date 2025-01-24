"It was rage": Greenwood mom reacts to teacher allegedly slapping 2-year-old son

GREENWOOD, Ind.— A Greenwood mother is speaking out after a childcare worker allegedly slapped her 2-year-old son in the face.

Jessica Hill juggles three children, attending college and work.

“This was my first daycare experience,” said Hill. “I’ve never had to have my kids out of my sight."

Hill chose Kiddie Academy of Greenwood because they have cameras parents can watch in real-time.

“I wanted access to see him,” said Hill. “The main thing that had me choose them was the cameras.”

Hill started watching the cameras like a hawk because her son did not want to go to daycare.

On November 4, Hill said she saw footage of the Kiddie Academy’s director holding her son.

When Hill called, she said the director told her he fired a teacher for how she handled an incident with her 2-year-old son Jayden.

"So immediately being a mom I was like ‘did she hit my son? Did she hit my son?’” said Hill. “I’m not gonna lie, me being a mom I was like ‘I’m on my way.’ "

She said Kiddie Academy initially described the incident as a “nudge,” so Hill demanded to see footage of the incident involving the teacher and Jayden.

"I said ‘it's my son, I wanna see the video,’" said Hill.

Hill said Kiddie Academy did show her a portion of the video, including the part where prosecutors allege teacher Joyce Perkins slapped 2-year-old Jayden in the face.



Hill had a strong reaction to the video.



“It was rage, I was furious,” said Hill. “I just wished I could see her. I want to ask her why.”

WRTV Investigates stopped by Perkins' home and no one answered the door.

On January 23, prosecutors criminally charged Perkins with felony battery and she is due in court on January 27.

Perkins told law enforcement she was not trying to hurt the boy and "he was the one spitting on me and that's battery too," read the probable cause affidavit.

Jessica Hill finds that comment laughable.

“He’s two,” said Hill. “He’s going to do things he’s not supposed to do. You put yourself in a position to work with children and that’s not OK. There’s other things she could have done.”

Hill said the teacher or the childcare center could have called her if her son did spit in a teacher’s face.

“All you had to do was call me and say ‘hey your kid is not being good, come get him,’” said Hill.

WRTV Investigates contacted Kiddie Academy in Greenwood via phone.

Aaron Pankratz, director of the academy, said the teacher self-reported the incident and was immediately terminated.

Pankratz said he immediately reported the incident to FSSA and the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS).

He also provided the sheriff’s office with video evidence, said Pankratz.

“We’ve done everything we were supposed to do with the state,” said Pankratz.

WRTV Investigates broke the story earlier this week that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) cited the childcare center for “inappropriate discipline.”

Hill said she was unaware of the state’s website that shows inspection reports for childcare homes and centers.

“I had no clue there was a way to look it up,” said Hill.

Check the state’s Child Care Finder website to see if the provider is licensed, their inspection history, including any violations.

Click on the Child Care Finder and click Start a New Search Enter the name of the childcare and click on it Scroll down to where it says “inspections” on the lower left The most recent inspections will be first. Hit the “next” button to look in reverse chronology of FSSA citations The inspection record should indicate what the childcare did or did not do to address the issue Contact FSSA or your childcare with questions Check the state’s list of providers who’ve been cited for operating illegally.

Hill said people should be doing their research.

“I firmly believe you should check into it,” said Hill. “Looks can be deceiving.”

Jayden is now at a different childcare center with cameras.

“He’s back to himself, he’s playing,” said Hill. “He’s a really good kid.”

Hill said she’s speaking out in the hopes of protecting other children.

“Please pay attention to the signs,” said Hill. “Your kids will show you signs."

Prosecutors allege Perkins pulled the child out of the classroom by his shirt, but Hill said she did not see that part of the video.

Prosecutors say after slapping the child, Joyce can be heard on the recording saying "hell no" and "ya, he spit in my face, I don't do that."

Perkins told law enforcement that the childcare center had to combine classes because they didn't have enough staff and "she was still new."

Prosecutor Lance Hamner explained to WRTV why he filed the case as a felony.

"The elements of battery are a person who knowingly or intentionally touches another person in a rude, insolent or angry manner," said Hamner. "That is a Class B misdemeanor. However, it’s committed by a person over the age of 18 upon a person who is under the age of 14, that elevates it to a Level 6 felony."

