Muncie man facing new felony theft charges amid pending case

DELAWARE COUNTY — A Muncie man is facing three new theft charges months after a WRTV Investigation raised questions about his plumbing business practices.

Dustin Garmon is accused of stealing items from Menards locations in Hamilton and Delaware counties.

On September 18, Westfield Police officers were dispatched to the Menards at 2150 East Greyhound Pass regarding a man inside the store believed to be a suspect in multiple thefts.

A police officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver leaving the store as Dustin Garmon, court documents allege.

“He disputed his involvement in any theft and advised he is in the process of moving to Fishers from Anderson,” read the probable cause affidavit. “He did not have a reason for stopping at the Westfield Menards location.”

Prosecutors allege on September 16, Garmon selected a cordless 5-tool combo kit ($499) and a circular saw kit ($349) and walked out of the store without paying for them.

On September 17, Garmon also walked out of the store without paying for a $699 laser level kit.

In both instances, he got into a white Chevrolet Malibu with no license plate and left the scene, according to court documents.

Hamilton County prosecutors charged Garmon on November 21 with felony theft where the value of property is between $750 and $50,000, as well a misdemeanor theft charge.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

WRTV Dustin Garmon is charged with Theft, a Level 6 felony, and is scheduled for a jury trial on June 24.

No hearing date has been set.

On November 22, prosecutors in Delaware County charged Garmon with theft where the value of property is between $750 and $50,000.

The alleged theft happened at Menards on August 14, 2024, according to court documents.

He is due in Delaware County court on December 19 and if he does not appear, a warrant could be issued for his arrest.

WRTV Investigates contacted Garmon’s attorney and we are waiting to hear back.

As WRTV Investigates has reported, Garmon is accused of taking a customer’s money and not doing the plumbing work promised.

That case is still pending.

PREVIOUS | Unlicensed Muncie plumber accused of theft

A U.S. Army soldier told police in summer 2023 she paid Garmon more than $10,000 for plumbing work on her Muncie home, according to a police document filed in court.

However, “a majority of the work was not completed or was not done correctly,” the soldier told police.

The alleged victim also told police Garmon stopped showing up and she had to spend more than $30,000 to hire other contractors to fix her house.

Garmon has pleaded not guilty.

WRTV Investigates found Garmon had a plumber apprentice license in 2021, but it expired in 2022 and has not been renewed.

At the time of the alleged theft in summer 2023, Garmon did not have a plumbing license.

In Indiana, you must hold a license as a plumbing contractor or journeyman plumber from the Indiana Plumbing Commission in order to act in the capacity of a plumbing contractor or journeyman plumber, according to the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.

WRTV contacted the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) and the Indiana Plumbing Commission, and a PLA spokesperson said they have not received a motion for a Cease and Desist order from the Indiana Attorney General’s office concerning Dustin Garmon.

WRTV Investigates showed up to a court hearing on February 15, 2024.

WRTV did some checking and found Garmon was convicted of Check Deception in 2020 and completed two years of probation.

Records show Garmon was ordered to pay the victim $5,720 but four years later, Garmon still owes $4,466, according to the clerk’s office.

Allen Wilson, of Matthews Indiana, won a $23,430 civil judgment against Dustin Garmon in May 2023.

"I had talked about getting some plumbing replaced under the house and he said ‘well, I can do that,’” said Wilson. “He got under there and said the materials are going to be about $800 to $900, so i gave him cash."

Wilson said he gave Garmon cash because at the time, Garmon was married to Wilson’s daughter.

“When I found out that he had all these debts that he was paying off, I was just trying to be a good father-in-law,” said Wilson.

Wilson said he has not received anything from Garmon toward the $23,430 judgment, but hopes to receive something.

On November 21, Garmon agreed to pay at least $100/month starting in January 2025.

“I hope so,” said Wilson. “That’s a lot of money. It’s a big deal for me or any honest hardworking person who works their butt off to save money.”

At a February 15 hearing Garmon told the judge he has 28 cents in his bank account.

“If I don't have money, I can't really pay it, right?" said Garmon.

Dustin Garmon was not criminally charged in Allen Wilson’s case.

“I had a few setbacks,” said Garmon. “Made some bad judgments on things. Now we are trying to move forward."

Garmon also told the court he does not have an active plumber’s license.

“I’ve done work in the past,” said Garmon.

WRTV Investigates reached out to the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, which provided the following statement:

“The Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) and the Indiana Plumbing Commission (the Commission), currently have no record of an administrative complaint being filed with the Commission, seeking disciplinary sanctions against Mr. Dustin Garmon’s plumbing apprentice license. The Commission has never imposed any disciplinary sanctions against Mr. Garmon’s plumbing apprentice license.

If a consumer believes that a licensee has violated practice standards, acted dishonestly, acted unethically, or committed actions that pose serious risk to public’s health, safety, or welfare, the consumer may consider filing a consumer complaint against the licensee. Consumer complaints are ultimately investigated by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), and the OAG will determine if a complaint warrants pursuing disciplinary sanctions against the licensee before the appropriate licensing board that is supported by the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA). Information about the consumer complaint process and how to properly file a consumer complaint is provided here on the PLA’s website, and here on the OAG’s website. Any person can file a consumer complaint against a licensee pursuant to IC 25-1-7-4. If a consumer wishes to remain anonymous, they may contact the PLA and request that the PLA file a consumer complaint with the OAG on their behalf.”

