Muncie Police Officer's second trial scheduled for September

MUNCIE — A federal court has scheduled a Muncie police officer’s second jury trial for September 11.

As WRTV reported last month, the trial for current Muncie Police Officer Corey Posey ended in a hung jury after 13 hours of deliberation.

Posey is the remaining defendant in the federal government’s case against current and former Muncie Police officers — for police brutality or attempting to cover it up.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced after the mistrial they planned to continue prosecuting Posey.

Posey’s pretrial conference is scheduled for August 30 and a jury trial is scheduled for September 11 at 9 a.m.

Posey was charged with one count of False Report, a felony, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The allegations against Corey Posey stem from a 2018 incident in which Posey is accused of writing a report that implied suspect Lonnie Gannom failed to comply with commands.

Posey omitted from the report that his colleague, Officer Chase Winkle, struck Gannom’s head and neck with his knee and also omitted that Winkle caused Gannom’s injuries, the indictment read.

Posey is the only officer to go to trial. Four other former Muncie Police officers have already pleaded guilty in the federal government’s case against current and former Muncie Police officers for police brutality or attempting to cover it up.

He is also the only police officer federally charged who is still employed with the Muncie Police Department.

Posey is still receiving a salary from the city, WRTV Investigates has learned.

Muncie Police Department Chief Nathan Sloan placed Posey on paid administrative leave on April 14, 2021, the day after the federal indictment.

Posey has been with the department since 2018. In 2021, his salary was $56,386 or $27.11 per hour, records show.

WRTV Investigates filed a records request in June 2023 to find out how much compensation Posey has collected since he was federally indicted for false reporting, and we are waiting on a response.

Posey’s attorney has declined to comment to WRTV.

Former officer Chase Winkle pleaded guilty to 11 felony counts including excessive force and writing false reports.

Winkle will be sentenced July 31.

Former Muncie Police Department Officer Jeremy Gibson already pleaded guilty in May 2022 to two felony charges connected with excessive force and covering it up.

Gibson will be sentenced on August 30.

Sgt. Joseph Krejsa pleaded guilty to writing a false report, and he was sentenced in June 2023 to 19 months in prison

Officer Dalton Kurtz resigned from the department and pleaded guilty to writing false reports.

Kurtz will be sentenced July 14.



