New report shows uptick in bullying incidents, advocates say it's a good thing

INDIANAPOLIS— Newly released numbers show Indiana schools reported an uptick in bullying incidents during the 2022-23 school year.



This newly released report shows schools reported 5,460 bullying incidents last school year, a 7% increase from the year before.

BREAKDOWN OF 5,406 BULLYING INCIDENTS (2022-23)



2,060 Verbal

1,656 Physical

618 Social/Relational

529 Electronic/Written

597 Combination Incidents

The IDOE report points out bullying incidents declined during the COVID-19 pandemic but have returned to pre-pandemic rates.

Bullying can have a devastating impact on students.

Sydney Barlow, a student in central Indiana, told WRTV Investigates she’s a victim of bullying and felt unsafe at school.

“She charged at me, knocked me to the ground and started wailing on me," said Sydney. “I'm worried I’m going to get attacked again. So that doesn't feel safe."

The Marion County Commission on Youth (MCCOY) has advocated for schools to accurately report bullying incidents to the Indiana Department of Education.

"It can impact a student's ability to pay attention in class, it can impact their ability to succeed as a student,” said Sarah Kumfer, Public Policy and Advocacy Director at MCCOY. “Even though we saw an increase, that's not necessarily bad information. It shows schools are actually reporting this."

Only a few schools reported zero bullying incidents in all categories.

"It's big progress,” said Kumfer. “There's a big concern bullying goes underreported by schools and when it's underreported, it's not being addressed, and therefore they're not getting the support they need."

Prompted by a WRTV Investigation that found many Indiana schools reported zero incidents of bullying, in 2018, the Governor signed a new law that allows the Indiana Department of Education to audit schools if parents suspect they’re not being truthful about bullying.

However, IDOE has not conducted a single audit since the law took effect in 2018.

IDOE created this new Bullying Discrepancy Report Form for you to submit any concerns when it comes to your school’s bullying numbers.

A new law took effect July 1, 2023 that requires schools to better inform parents when their child has been involved in a bullying situation.

Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, authored HEA 1483 which requires schools to investigate bullying and inform the parents of the victim within three days and the parents of the accused bully within five days.

A Covington Indiana teen, Terry Badger III, died by suicide. His family blamed bullying.

Badger’s family testified in support of HEA 1483. Smith says the law will be named after Badger.

Under HEA 1483, in extreme cases, the victim or the bully can be transferred to another school at the victim’s request.