'Not going to be a part of that': Judge rejects no-prison plea for HVAC contractor

NEW CASTLE, Ind.--A Henry County judge rejected a no-prison plea agreement for an HVAC contractor accused of theft.

Justin Hunt-Johnson was scheduled for a sentencing hearing Monday morning before Henry County Circuit Court Judge David McCord.

In court, Hunt-Johnson admitted to taking more than $10,000 from David and Jennifer McConnell but not doing the HVAC work promised.

As part of a plea agreement, Hunt-Johnson agreed to plead guilty to Theft, a level 6 felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 2.5 years in prison.

The plea agreement called for a sentence of one year of probation.

However, Hunt-Johnson was not convicted and sentenced Monday as anticipated.

WRTV Justin Hunt-Johnson is facing theft charges in Henry and Hendricks Counties.

Judge McCord cited Hunt-Johnson’s lengthy history of “dishonest crimes” as one reason for rejecting the plea agreement.

“I’m not going to be a part of that,” said Judge McCord.

WRTV Investigates found Hunt-Johnson has half a dozen criminal convictions between 2011 and 2018 for theft, forgery, resisting law enforcement, and burglary.

David and Jennifer McConnell knew nothing about these convictions when they hired Hunt-Johnson and his company, “A New Way HVAC,” in October 2024 to replace their HVAC system.

They say they paid him more than $10,000 but say he did not do the work promised.

“I know realistically we will never have that money back in our bank account, so I want to see him actually serve time for the things that he’s done,” said Jennifer McConnell.

They are happy the judge rejected the no-prison plea agreement, even if it means the case is still pending.

“I want to shake the judge’s hand,” said David McConnell. “I think that was awesome.”

WRTV David and Jennifer McConnell outside the Henry County courthouse

“I was very surprised, but extremely satisfied,” said Jennifer McConnell.

Hunt-Johnson is currently on work release, working two minimum wage jobs, as part of a sentence for fraud he’s currently serving out of Hendricks County.

He owes more than $30,000 in restitution in Hendricks County.

WRTV Investigates asked Hunt-Johnson is he plans to pay back the McConnells, who say they’re owed $10,000.

Hunt-Johnson did not respond, but one of his supporters did.

“You’re a low life f**king news person,” the woman told WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney. “You have nothing else to do.”

Judge McCord reset the matter for November 19 and January 15, 2026.

"Be ready," Judge McCord told the deputy prosecutor and Hunt-Johnson's defense attorney.

WRTV Henry County Courthouse

Hunt-Johnson has another pending theft case in Hendricks County for allegedly stealing from the Avon Costco in October 2024.

WRTV Investigates dug deeper and found Hunt-Johnson has two businesses he’s connected with— A New Way HVAC as well as A New Phase Heating and Cooling.

The BBB lists Justin Hunt-Johnson as the owner of A New Phase Heating and Cooling and gives it an F for failing to respond to some complaints and for failing to have a required HVAC license in Marion County.

“BBB confirmed that A New Phase Heating and Cooling, LLC had not obtained a necessary license from Marion County-Department of Code Enforcement,” read an alert on the BBB profile for the business.

TIPS FOR HIRING A CONTRACTOR:

