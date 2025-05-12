"Privacy concerns, transparency gaps": Lawmakers push for review of BMV selling driver data

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is selling your personal information and making millions of dollars doing it.

Lawmakers are pushing for an interim study committee to dig deeper into the practice, citing "significant privacy concerns, transparency gaps" and "data security."

A WRTV Investigation found information like your name, date of birth, address, past addresses, odometer reading, what kind of car you drive and even your license plate number are all for sale.

“If you don’t want your information sold, I think you should be able to make that determination if you want the BMV to sell it,” said Senator Rodney Pol.

WRTV Sen. Rodney Pol of Chesterton Indiana

Senator Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, filed Senate Bill 414 that would allow you to opt out of having your information sold to third parties.

The bill also would have prevented the BMV from selling driver data for people under the age of 21 or age 65 and older.

“It did not get a hearing, so unfortunately it died,” said Sen. Pol.

WRTV Investigates contacted Sen. Liz Brown, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to ask why the bill did not get a hearing.

“Sen. Brown recommends you speak with Sen. Pol, the author of this bill,” said Paige Gehlhausen, press secretary for Sen. Brown, in an email to WRTV.

Senator Pol said no one provided him with an explanation.

Companies and individuals can buy your data from the BMV — the practice is legal, and the state doesn’t have to tell you they’re doing it.

WRTV A BMV branch in midtown Indianapolis

The state of Indiana brought in $25 million in 2024 from selling driver data.

It spends the money on everything from paying BMV employees and branch leases to upgrading technology.

Prompted by our investigative reporting, a new state law requires the BMV to disclose how it’s spending the money generated from driver data sales.

Kenney, Kara BMV branch

If people can opt out, the state will bring in fewer dollars.

“That would be a huge hit to the BMV,” said Pol. “We are talking millions of millions of dollars they make from selling this information.”

Some businesses pushed back on the opt-out idea as well.

Hix Wrecker Service in Indianapolis is one of the thousands of entities that buy driver data from the BMV. They’re one of the oldest and largest towing companies in Marion County.

“It’s a feast or famine thing, you never know,” said owner Gail Neal.

WRTV Hix Wrecker Service

When a car is towed, Hix Wrecker Service gets the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and an employee enters it into a BMV portal.

The BMV portal provides a bunch of information including the make, model, odometer reading, title information, owner name and address, as well as if there are any liens on the vehicle.

Tow companies use this information to contact the vehicle’s owner via certified letter to tell them where their car is, and if they don’t come get it, the vehicle could be sold.

It’s the law that we have to do it,” said Neal. “That’s the reason we do it.”

Neal said they do not use the information for any other purpose.

“No, not at all,” said Neal. “I have no reason to know anybody’s business.”

WRTV Investigates filed a public records request, and we received a massive spreadsheet.

We found thousands of companies and individuals buy driver data including attorneys, auto dealers, debt collectors, insurance agents, mobile home parks, private investigators and security guards.

Senator Rodney Pol is concerned about how companies and individuals store this data.

He’s requested a summer study committee to examine the issue.

“The idea of having your identity stolen and potentially having your entire financial life ruined is a much more pressing issue,” said Pol.

House Rep. Jim Pressel and Greg Porter sent a letter to the Indiana Legislative Council on May 6 also requesting an interim study committee.

WRTV

“The top of BMV data sales merits legislative review due to significant privacy concerns, transparency gaps, and the substantial revenue generated from these practices,” read the letter from Rep. Pressel and Rep. Porter. “This legal practice, permitted under federal laws like the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA), raises ethical questions about data security and third-party misuse. The appropriate interim study committee should evaluate whether existing safeguards adequately protect Hoosiers, assess the necessity of revenue reliance on personal data, and explore opt-out mechanisms to empower consumers.”

Rep. Porter’s bill, HB 1077, also failed to get a hearing this session.

Similar legislation failed during the 2024 legislative session as well.

Hix Wrecker Service emphasizes that they do not keep driver data on their computers.

“Everything is printed out, so that way it's there and only I have access,” said employee Cory Neal.

WRTV Cory Neal at Hix Wrecker Service uses a BMV portal to gather information.

Cory Neal said he keeps hard copies of records in case the BMV audits them, which they have.

Here’s who can buy driver data:

