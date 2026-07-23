Prosecutor declines to file criminal charges following probe into Galveston Town Marshal

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — The Cass County prosecutor has declined to file criminal charges against the Galveston Town Marshal following an investigation by Indiana State Police.

As Indiana’s I-Team reported, Nick Bowyer was placed on administrative leave “pending review of a personnel matter” on March 30, 2026.

Cass County prosecutor Noah Schafer explained his decision not to file charges.

“After a thorough review of the available evidence, this office has determined that the evidence presented does not meet the standard required to support the filing of criminal charges at this time,” said Schafer in an email to Indiana's I-Team. “This determination was made in accordance with this office's standard charging criteria, which requires that evidence be sufficient to establish a reasonable likelihood of conviction beyond a reasonable doubt before charges are filed.”

Indiana’s I-Team called the town and an employee told us Bowyer has not been in the office.

Braden Dean, attorney for the town, said the Galveston Board of Public Safety voted to initiate formal disciplinary proceedings concerning Nick Bowyer.

“Mr. Bowyer will be afforded all procedural rights provided by statute, including notice of the charges and an opportunity to be heard before the Board,” Dean said in an email to Indiana’s I-Team. “A hearing is being scheduled in that regard. Because this is a pending personnel matter, the Town will not comment on the substance of the allegations, the evidence, or matters that may come before the Board until the statutory process has concluded.”

Indiana’s I-Team has been unable to reach Bowyer for comment.

Prosecutor Noah Schafer said his office would be willing to review any new evidence submitted by law enforcement.

Records show Bowyer served as:



Town Council Member: December 13, 2017 through March 29, 2019

Deputy Marshal: May 13, 2019 through July 20, 2020

Town Marshal: July 21, 2020 through present

Indiana’s I-Team asked the town attorney who is taking on Bowyer's duties, and Braden Dean responded via email, "During the leave period, department operations are being maintained through existing personnel and standard operational procedures."

Nick Bowyer is also listed as a Sergeant with the Cass County Sheriff's Office.