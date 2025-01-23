Prosecutor files battery charge against Greenwood ex-childcare worker

GREENWOOD— The Johnson County prosecutor has filed a charge of Battery on a Child, a level 6 felony, against a former childcare worker.

Joyce Nicole Perkins, 31, is criminally charged after she allegedly slapped a 2-year-old at Kiddie Academy in Greenwood, according to Johnson County prosecutor Lance Hamner.

WRTV Investigates broke the story earlier this week that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) cited the childcare center for “inappropriate discipline.”

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said in an email to WRTV that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on a report of a small child having been struck by a daycare teacher.

After taking the report, officers went to the daycare where the director informed the officers that when the director became aware of the incident the employee was terminated, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The director of the childcare center also provided video of the incident to officers, said Hamner.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, the detective reviewed video footage of the incident and observed Perkins slap the child’s ‘face hard enough to spin him around and into a cabinet behind him,’ the prosecutor’s office said in a statement to WRTV.

WRTV 626 S Morgantown Rd, Greenwood, IN



After reviewing the video, the detective located and interviewed Perkins.

Perkins said that the child spit in her face and she gave the child a “little small tap,” read the probable cause affidavit.

According to FSSA inspection records, a staff member at Kiddie Academy in Greenwood “slapped a 2-year-old in the face with an open hand for spitting in the face of the staff member.”

The citation was issued on November 8. Inspection records show the issue was “resolved” on November 20.

Kiddie Academy is a licensed childcare center and its license is in good standing with the state, records show.

WRTV Investigates contacted Kiddie Academy in Greenwood via phone.

Aaron Pankratz, director of the academy, said the teacher self-reported the incident and was immediately terminated.

Pankratz said he immediately reported the incident to FSSA and the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS).

He also provided the sheriff’s office with video evidence, said Pankratz.

“We’ve done everything we were supposed to do with the state,” said Pankratz.

No criminal charges have been filed against the worker.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said they submitted their case to the Johnson County prosecutor.

WRTV Investigates contacted Johnson County prosecutor Lance Hamner who said he anticipates filing charges soon.

FULL STATEMENT FROM KIDDIE ACADEMY GREENWOOD:

"Kiddie Academy of Greenwood has been a trusted partner to families of Greenwood area, providing a safe, nurturing environment where children grow and thrive. Our mission has always been rooted in safety, quality education, and the well-being of every child entrusted to our care.

Recently, an isolated incident occurred involving a staff member who failed to meet our professional and ethical standards. We acted immediately, terminating her employment and reporting the matter to the Department of Child Services (DCS). The state licensing authority conducted a thorough investigation and confirmed that we responded appropriately and took every possible measure within our control to address the situation.

We want to reassure our families that this incident does not define who we are or the values we stand for. Instead, it reinforces our commitment to unwavering safety standards, professional excellence, and open communication.

It’s also important to note that the family involved in this situation continued to use our services for several days after the incident. Through open conversations, they reaffirmed their love for our school and how we addressed the issue.

This situation will not overshadow the mission we’ve upheld for over a decade: to provide children with a safe and loving environment where they can flourish. We deeply value the trust you place in us and remain fully committed to maintaining it every day.

We invite all families to visit our school anytime. We would be more than glad to welcome you and introduce you to our team.

Thank you for your continued support and partnership. Together, we will continue to create a positive, enriching space for your children."