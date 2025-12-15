Report ranks Indiana worst in the country for roads

INDIANAPOLIS— A new survey of truck drivers and owner-operators ranks Indiana as having the worst roads in the country.

On Overdrive’s newly released Truckers’ 2025 Highway Report Card, Indiana tops the list for the worst highway conditions in the nation.

Nearly 600 owner-operators and professional truck drivers participated in this year’s survey and 32 percent said Indiana has the worst roads.

Indiana had three routes among the top 10 worst, according to the survey:



I-70 in Indiana I-40 in New Mexico I-40 in Arizona I-10 in Louisiana I-20 in Louisiana I-95 in New York I-5 in California I-80 in Indiana I-65 in Indiana I-70 in Colorado

Truckers said their top complaint is that the “pavement condition is terrible,” and the second complaint was “clear lack of road maintenance.”

WRTV Investigates uncovered problems with concrete pavement in roads and bridges across the state of Indiana in our investigation “Concrete Cracking.”

WRTV contacted INDOT for comment on the report.

The percentages listed below pertain to state-maintained roads and bridges.

INDOT STATEMENT:

“Indiana has been recognized by transportation and industry groups for having top-rated roads and bridges. Recent data from the Federal Highway Administration shows just over 94% of Indiana roadways in fair or better condition, and more than 97% of Indiana bridges being well-maintained.

However, INDOT is aware of concerns on state-maintained roadways, like I-70, and is working to address those through current and future construction projects, as well as regular maintenance operations. INDOT has several projects in progress or scheduled for construction on I-70 to address aging pavement and bridges, as well as safety.”

“From Indianapolis to the Ohio line is just unbearable,” wrote one respondent. “Potholes that’ll kick the cruise control off.”

“From the Ohio line to Indy never seems to stay smooth,” wrote another respondent. “The state repairs/resurfaces and not long after it is just as bad or worse than before.”

INDOT is studying what’s causing the concrete cracking issue and says a newer type of cement is a factor.

It’s called Type 1L, or Portland Limestone cement.

Studies show it’s more environmentally friendly and reduces CO2 emissions, but experts say it’s softer and more porous compared to traditional cement.

Effective September 10, INDOT placed a 10% cap on limestone content in cement for state contracts.

The American Cement Association (ACA) disagrees with the change, calling it “arbitrary” and “knee jerk.”

They posted this brief on their website just days after our investigation, Concrete Cracking, aired.

