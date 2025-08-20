Schools report 13% drop in bullying incidents during 2024-25 school year

Mallory Hanson says bullying looks a lot different than it used to 20 years ago.

“It’s a whole different dynamic now,” said Hanson. “A lot of it is digital and on social media rather than in person. You don’t see it like in old shows where you’re getting pushed up against a locker.”

WRTV Mallory Hanson is now a college student

Hanson is now an 18-year-old college freshman and is completely deaf.

“The reality of it is most of the bullying I have experienced has been behind my back, things people have talked about me and referred to about me,” said Hanson. “Being referred to as the deaf girl. One of the most insulting things people do without even realizing it is identifying someone as their disability.”

A newly released report shows Indiana schools reported a 13% decrease in bullying incidents during the 2024-2025 school year following three years of increases.

New numbers show schools reported 6,718 bullying incidents last school year, a 13% decrease from 7,700 incidents during the 2023-2024 school year.

BREAKDOWN OF BULLYING INCIDENTS (2024-2025)



3,000 Verbal

2,064 Physical

653 Social/Relational

472 Electronic/Written

529 Combination Incidents

Many school districts reported zeroes across the board.

"That could be reflective of schools not reporting," said Sara Kumfer, public policy and advocacy director at the Marion County Commission on Youth. "There were so many that were zero across the board. It's just hard for me to find that to be accurate."

Kumfer said the decrease could also mean students are not reporting bullying to their school administration.

She said it's important for schools to compare their own numbers from year to year.

"Just to see how they're progressing," said Kumfer. "Is it getting better? Is it getting worse?"

IDOE says it urged schools to review and update their bullying policies and procedures.

“Despite a reduction in the number of total incidents compared to the 2023-2024 school year, bullying prevention must continue to be a key focus of schools across Indiana,” read the IDOE report.

WRTV photo/Kara Kenney The offices to the Indiana Department of Education.

Prompted by a WRTV Investigation that found many Indiana schools reported zero incidents of bullying, in 2018, the Governor signed a new law that allows the Indiana Department of Education to audit schools if parents suspect they’re not being truthful about bullying.

PREVIOUS | Governor signs new bullying law after WRTV finds schools misreported

WRTV has asked IDOE if they’ve conducted any audits.

A spokesperson said they have done 8 bullying audits since 2021. WRTV Investigates has requested a breakdown by year and school district.

WRTV Investigates filed a records request for complaints or requests for bullying-related audits, and IDOE said in June 2024 it did not have any records.

The Indiana Department of Education says it has been working to increase compliance with the bullying reporting law and sent frequent reminders to superintendents, principals, school safety specialists and counselors.

PREVIOUS | Greenfield family pushes for federal anti-bullying laws

“IDOE worked with schools to ensure detailed bullying information was submitted accurately,” read the IDOE report.

Brad Forestal In Indiana, schools only have to notify the Indiana Department of Education if an employee has been convicted of certain felonies.



However, child advocates say IDOE, the state agency that can suspend or revoke a teaching license, should know if a teacher is accused of misconduct with a student.





IDOE also points out that while it has the authority to conduct an audit, it has “no statutory enforcement authority to ensure school corporation reporting compliance.”

IDOE created this new Bullying Discrepancy Report Form for you to submit any concerns when it comes to your school’s bullying numbers.

Also, a new law took effect July 1, 2023 that requires schools to better inform parents when their child has been involved in a bullying situation.

Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, authored HEA 1483 which requires schools to investigate bullying and inform the parents of the victim within three days and the parents of the accused bully within five days.

PREVIOUS | Family says 13-year old boy died by suicide suffered relentless bullying

Mallory Hanson says kids need to forgive each other.

"To hold grudges against other people, it weighs down on you," said Hanson.

You can search here to see how many bullying incidents your school district reported.