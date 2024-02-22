State board takes no disciplinary action against doctor for drunk driving crash that injured woman

TERRE HAUTE — The Indiana Medical Licensing Board took no disciplinary action Thursday against an Indiana pathologist who performs autopsies in several Indiana counties.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office filed a formal administrative complaint against Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo in February 2023 asking the Medical Licensing Board to impose disciplinary action against Dr. Adeagbo in connection with a drunk driving crash that injured a woman.

At the hearing, Dr. Adeagbo said he feels remorse for what happened.

“Terribly, terribly,” said Dr. Adeagbo. “Everyday. Everyday.”

Dr. Adeagbo said he does not have an addiction to alcohol and did not at the time of the 2020 crash.

Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo pleaded guilty on December 16, 2022, to Operating While Intoxicated Endangering a Person.

The criminal charges stem from a May 27, 2020, incident in which Dr. Adeagbo was driving on Highway 41 in Terre Haute when he rear-ended another car driven by Nancy Hall.

A certified chemical test showed Dr. Adeagbo’s BAC was .091, which is over the legal limit of .08.

Dr. Adeagbo self-reported the crash in an email to the state on May 29, 2020, records show.

Nancy Hall died on October 14, 2021, according to the state’s complaint against Dr. Adeagbo.

A wrongful death lawsuit blames Dr. Adeagbo’s drunk driving for her injuries and death.

“Nancy Ann Hall suffered bodily injuries, incurred pain and mental anguish, required medical treatment and incurred medical bills, all of which continued until the time of her death,” read the wrongful death lawsuit, which is still pending against Dr. Adeagbo. “The actions of the Defendant were not only negligent, but were grossly negligent, willful and wanton, and oppressive.”

At Thursday’s hearing before the Medical Licensing Board, Dr. Adeagbo’s attorney Holly Reedy pointed out Hall died a year and a half after the crash.

Reedy also said that Dr. Adeagbo serves as an expert witness in criminal cases and any action taken against his medical license could be used to discredit him.

Reedy also pointed out that Dr. Adeagbo has successfully completed his sentence in the criminal case.

Adeagbo pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated Endangering a Person. He was sentenced to 363 days of informal probation, 120 hours of community service, alcohol counseling treatment and he must attend a drunk driving victim impact panel.

According to the formal complaint against his medical license, filed by the Indiana Attorney General’s office, Dr. Adeagbo’s conviction is considered a “a crime harmful to the public.”

At a hearing held Thursday, the Attorney General’s office asked the state’s Medical Licensing Board to impose disciplinary actions against Dr. Adeagbo including a letter of censure, reprimand or a fine.

However, the board opted not to take any disciplinary action against Dr. Adeagbo.

Board members pointed out Dr. Adeagbo was not on duty at the time of the crash, he self-reported the incident, and this was his first offense.

Dr. Adeagbo has not had any malpractice complaints filed against him.

He performs autopsies for the Vigo County Coroner's office as needed, according to Donna Weger, a deputy coroner and office manager with Vigo County.

Dr. Adeagbo has also performed autopsies in Monroe County as well.

“Dr. Adeagbo is not an employee of Monroe County, nor has he ever been an employee,” said Joani Stalcup, Monroe County Coroner, in an email to WRTV in 2023. “Furthermore, Monroe County Coroner's office does not have a contract with Dr. Adeagbo. However, we have used his services as a Forensic Pathologist to perform autopsies.”

Stalcup said they are exploring other options for a forensic pathologist in light of the complaint against Dr. Adeagbo.

“There are limited options in this area due to recent retirements of Forensic Pathologists in addition to the low number of Pathologists in the south central area of the state and state as a whole, that are forensically trained,” said Stalcup in an email to WRTV in 2023.

Dr. Adeagbo is also an independent contractor providing pathology services to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Marie Ann Foote.

He is listed on the hospital’s website.