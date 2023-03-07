State files administrative complaint against Indiana pathologist who performs autopsies

TERRE HAUTE — The Indiana Attorney General’s office has filed an administrative complaint against an Indiana pathologist who performs autopsies in several Indiana counties.

Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo pleaded guilty on December 16, 2022, to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person.

The criminal charges stem from a May 27, 2020, incident in which Dr. Adeagbo was driving on Highway 41 in Terre Haute when he rear-ended another car driven by Nancy Hall.

A certified chemical test showed Dr. Adeagbo’s BAC was .091, which is over the legal limit of .08.

Dr. Adeagbo self-reported the crash in an email to the state on May 29, 2020, records show.

Nancy Hall died on October 14, 2021, according to the state’s complaint against Dr. Adeagbo.

A wrongful death lawsuit blames Dr. Adeagbo’s drunk driving for her injuries and death.

“Nancy Ann Hall suffered bodily injuries, incurred pain and mental anguish, required medical treatment and incurred medical bills, all of which continued until the time of her death,” read the wrongful death lawsuit, which is still pending against Dr. Adeagbo.

Adeagbo pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated and Endangering a Person. He was sentenced to 363 days of informal probation, 120 hours of community service, alcohol counseling treatment and he must attend a drunk driving victim impact panel.

According to the formal complaint against his medical license, filed by the Indiana Attorney General’s office, Dr. Adeagbo’s conviction is considered a “a crime harmful to the public.”

The Attorney General’s office is asking the state’s Medical Licensing Board to impose disciplinary actions against Dr. Adeagbo.

“The potential outcomes are anything from the Board issuing a letter of reprimand to revocation of his license, including probation or suspension,” said Kelly Stevenson, a spokesperson for the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

Dr. Adeagbo’s hearing before the Medical Licensing Board is scheduled for March 23.

WRTV Investigates obtained Adeagbo's photo by filing a records request with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency. The photo was included in supporting documentation submitted with his license application and included in his license file, according to the agency.

He is still performing autopsies for the Vigo County Coroner's office as needed, according to Donna Weger, a deputy coroner and office manager with Vigo County.

Dr. Adeagbo has also performed autopsies in Monroe County as well.

“Dr. Adeagbo is not an employee of Monroe County, nor has he ever been an employee,” said Joani Stalcup, Monroe County Coroner, in an email to WRTV. “Furthermore, Monroe County Coroner's office does not have a contract with Dr. Adeagbo. However, we have used his services as a Forensic Pathologist to perform autopsies.”

Stalcup said they are exploring other options for a forensic pathologist in light of the complaint against Dr. Adeagbo.

“There are limited options in this area due to recent retirements of Forensic Pathologists in addition to the low number of Pathologists in the south central area of the state and state as a whole, that are forensically trained,” said Stalcup in an email to WRTV.

Dr. Adeagbo is also an independent contractor providing pathology services to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Marie Ann Foote.

He is listed on the hospital’s website.

Records show Adeagbo is the president of Globalmed Lab and Forensics, a business registered with the state that lists the Terre Haute Regional Hospital as its business address.

Dr. Adeagbo’s attorney, Holly Reedy, declined to comment to WRTV about the Attorney General’s office complaint.