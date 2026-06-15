State lawsuit alleges "deceptive" practices following I-Team investigation into Greenwood pool contractor

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has filed a civil lawsuit alleging “deceptive” practices following a Indiana's I-Team Investigation into a Greenwood pool contractor accused of taking money from customers and not doing the work promised.

The state filed the lawsuit on June 12 against Smarter Pools LLC of Greenwood and its owner Justin Lee Carter.

The Attorney General says Smarter Pools and Carter entered into contracts to build residential pools, accepted deposits and required payments, and they either failed to fully complete the work or caused damage to the consumers’ property during the construction process.

The lawsuit lists 25 customers throughout Central Indiana who paid and lost a total of $1.7 million, including Christina Dean and Heith Moles who were featured in WRTV’s original investigation.

WRTV Christina Dean of Edinburgh speaks with WRTV Investigates' Kara Kenney

“The Defendants’ actions are unfair, abusive, and deceptive acts violating the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act,” read the lawsuit.

Smarter Pools and Carter were deceptive “by failing to complete contracts after accepting payments from consumers, committed unfair, abusive, or deceptive acts, omissions or practices” in violation of Indiana law, read the lawsuit.

The company has closed its doors at 1240 Airport Parkway, however, customers are concerned Carter could open another business.

The Attorney General’s office lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction that would prevent Carter from owning, operating or managing any Indiana company engaged in home improvement business, as well as entering into any home improvement contracts with customers.

The state is also seeking consumer restitution that would help compensate Smarter Pool customers for their losses.

No hearing date is set.

Indiana’s I-Team is working to reach Carter for comment.

As Indiana’s I-Team has reported, Carter has pending Fraud and Theft charges out of Hamilton County related to his pool contracting work.

Hamilton County Jail Justin Lee Carter

Sheridan Police Department conducted an investigation following a complaint filed by homeowner Jenny Peretin, a mother of two children.

“This is where we were planning on putting our 35-to-40-foot pool that Smarter Pools was going to install last summer,” said Peretin. “Unfortunately, there is no pool.”

WRTV Kara Kenney speaks with Jenny Peretin

Peretin said she paid Carter $60,000 for pool installation. She provided a copy of her payment to Indiana’s I-Team.

Peretin said Smarter Pools never did any work on her pool.

“We have nothing,” said Peretin. “We, we don't even have a hole in the ground. So we didn't think there was any other recourse at that point.”

Peretin said she’s glad criminal charges have been filed.

“I understand we may not be getting any money back, but just some level of accountability,” said Peretin.

As Indiana’s I-Team reported, the Better Business Bureau has issued an alert about a Greenwood-based pool company, alleging they have a pattern of complaints.

The warning alleges Smarter Pools, LLC:



Collects down payments but fails to finish contracted work

Becomes hard to reach and/or fails to respond to consumer requests for updates

PREVIOUS | BBB issues alert on Greenwood pool company

The Smarter Pools website no longer works.

Indiana’s I-Team found court documents that show financial firms have filed lawsuits in multiple states, including Indiana, Florida, New York and Utah, alleging Smarter Pools and Carter owe them money.

WRTV Heith Moles of New Palestine says Smarter Pools never finished the work

Courts have handed down $208,699 in judgments against the pool contractor since April 2025.

Indiana’s I-Team went to Carter’s house.



Indiana’s I-Team: Hi, I’m looking for Justin Carter

Hi, I’m looking for Justin Carter Carter: Yeah, I got your message

Yeah, I got your message Indiana’s I-Team: We want to get your side of the story.

We want to get your side of the story. Carter: My attorney told me not to. I appreciate it. Um, but they told me not to.

My attorney told me not to. I appreciate it. Um, but they told me not to. Indiana’s I-Team: Are you going to give people their money back?

Are you going to give people their money back? Carter: Thank you. You can get off my property.

The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips on hiring a pool contractor:

