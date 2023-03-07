Suspect shot by IMPD after injuring 3 officers now in jail, charged

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was shot and injured by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers after a stolen vehicle pursuit last month is out of the hospital and in the Marion County Jail, records show.

George Leachman, 42, faces three counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and two counts of resisting law enforcement in connection to the Feb. 25 incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an IMPD officer found a stolen pickup truck near East 19th STreet and North Arlington Avenue.

The officer attempted to stop the truck’s driver, but the affidavit says Leachman reversed the truck and rammed it into the officer’s car. The impact left the IMPD vehicle inoperable and Leachman drove away.

Multiple other officers then began pursuing Leachman and Leachman ran into two other police vehicles, making them inoperable.

“These actions led to an officer involved shooting,” the affidavit read. “George Leachman sustained gunshot injuries.”

The affidavit says one officer was diagnosed with an “extreme concussion” after the incident. The other two were injured in various parts of their bodies but have since been released from the hospital.

Online court records show Leachman has an initial hearing Tuesday afternoon.

WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney discovered Leachman has served time in state prison for resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, battery, auto theft, and burglary, records show.

In 2017, Leachman rammed a stolen truck into IMPD vehicles, hospitalizing two IMPD officers for minor injuries.

WRTV video showed Leachman taken away from the scene by stretcher.

WRTV George Leachman was taken away on a stretcher following a 2017 incident in which he rammed into IMPD vehicles.



Records show Leachman was convicted in 2018 of two counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer, Resisting Law Enforcement where defendant uses a vehicle to commit the offense, as well as Criminal Mischief.

A Marion County judge sentenced Leachman in 2018 to three years in Community Corrections including electronic monitoring, but he cut off the monitoring device, court records show.

Officers discovered Leachman had cut off the GPS during an October 2018 incident in which officers had to use bean bag rounds and a taser to arrest Leachman because he would not comply with commands.

Court records show in 2018 Leachman was seated in a passenger front seat and told the driver to, “GO GO GO run these motherf****ers over,” referring to police.

Leachman was convicted in 2019 in connection with that incident with Resisting Law Enforcement where the defendant uses a vehicle to commit the offense and Criminal Recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

A judge sentenced him in 2019 to three years in IDOC with 128 days of jail credit.

He was incarcerated at the Westville Correctional Facility from June 2019 to August 2021, according to IDOC.

Leachman was incarcerated at Indiana Department of Correction facilities during these time frames: