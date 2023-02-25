Watch Now
IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Indy's near east side

Posted at 6:12 PM, Feb 25, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD, an officer involved shooting is being investigated on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, IMPD tweeted that an officer involved shooting occurred in the 300 block of Poplar.

This is near E Michigan Street and Emerson Avenue.

According to IMPD multiple officers received non-life-threatening injuries, but the injuries were not caused by gunfire.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

No additional information has been released.

