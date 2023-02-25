IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD, an officer involved shooting is being investigated on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, IMPD tweeted that an officer involved shooting occurred in the 300 block of Poplar.

This is near E Michigan Street and Emerson Avenue.

According to IMPD multiple officers received non-life-threatening injuries, but the injuries were not caused by gunfire.

IMPD had an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of Poplar (Near Michigan and Emerson). Multiple officers received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. None of the officers’ injuries were the result of gunfire. There is no ongoing threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/rW2sdLctq2 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 25, 2023

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

No additional information has been released.