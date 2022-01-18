This tax season could be tricky for Indiana taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS — Buckle up. This tax season could be a bumpy ride for some.

The Internal Revenue Service is already facing understaffing and a backlog of paper returns from the start of the pandemic— add in advanced child tax credits and stimulus payments, and it could be a confusing mess for some taxpayers.

Many people rely on software like Turbo Tax and H&R Block to do their taxes in-person or online, but both companies have announced they are opting out of IRS Free File.

IRS Free File is a public-private program that lets you prepare and file your federal income tax online using guided tax preparation or you can file at an IRS partner site.

Tax season does not officially begin until Jan. 24, but Sarah Wilson of Grant County already completed her taxes online.

“We got our W2s early at work and I went ahead and put the numbers in,” said Wilson. “I'm ready to hit that button the 24th when they allow us to do it."

Wilson did her taxes early because she’s concerned about problems at the IRS uncovered by WRTV Investigates like a backlog of 2.7 million unprocessed amended returns, understaffing, and problems with customer service.

A new taxpayer advocate report says, “IRS phone service has gone from bad to worse during COVID-19, with calls reaching an all-time high and level of service falling to an all-time low."

“That does concern me,” Wilson said. “The reason I did it so early is I’m hearing that because of COVID and staffing issues, the IRS is still behind.”

Sarah Wilson paid around $12 to do her taxes.

The Internal Revenue Services says most taxpayers do not have to pay to file their federal taxes.

If your adjusted gross income was $73,000 or less, you can use the IRS Free File program which launched Jan. 14.

Seventy percent of Americans qualify for IRS Free File, but many don’t use it, according to Luis Garcia, an IRS spokesperson.

"Go to IRS.gov and use our free tax filing software,” Garcia said. “You don't have to pay for it. You can get it for free."

You can also get help with filing your taxes face-to-face through IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) centers throughout Indiana.

"Just call 2-1-1 and they will find someone right around the corner, maybe in a church basement," Garcia said.

VITA Centers and the IRS Free File website are expected to be extra busy this year, especially with Turbo Tax and H&R Block opting out of IRS Free File.

Low-income taxpayer clinics like the ones offered by Indiana Legal Services and the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic can help resolve tax issues, but they can’t file your current year’s taxes.

“I think it's going to be a very big tax season,” said Shawn Richter, director of Tax and Economic Justice at the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic. “It's going to be hectic and busy. There's going to be a lot of issues."

The clinic can help resolve issues with the IRS like missing stimulus payments and tax debts.

Richter says the biggest tax mistake people make is burying their head in the sand when they get a letter from the IRS.

“If they would have just kept their documentation, if they would have kept their notices and not ignored and paid attention to the dates instead of waiting months after those dates, things could have happened much more quickly,” Richter said.

Keep an eye on your mailbox.

The IRS should be sending you a letter about how much you should have received for your advanced child tax credits.

You will need that information when filing your taxes this year.

If there’s a discrepancy, that could delay the processing of your tax return, according to Indiana Legal Services’ staff attorney Leslie Parrish.

If you receive a letter from the IRS and it does not match the amount you received, here’s what you can do.

“File a tax return using the amounts given on their letter and then later on they can file an amended return where they can ask for the amount they believe is correct, said Leslie Parrish, a staff attorney with the low income taxpayer clinic at Indiana Legal Services. “That's another thing we are also advising taxpayers to think about doing. If you do find yourself in the situation we are here to answer people's questions and to assist in knowing what to do."

Wilson, the taxpayer who already completed her returns online, said you will also need to know when you got your stimulus checks, or Economic Impact Payments, and how much you received.

“If you know that ahead of time, most of them were auto deposited, so you can just look at your account and have those in hand,” Wilson said.

She hopes to get her refund smoothly this year so she doesn’t have to ask for help.

“It's hard to get a hold of the IRS,” Wilson. said “You can't get a hold of anyone."

The IRS says the best thing you can do is to e-file your taxes and ask for direct deposit.

“The vast majority of taxpayers are going to get their refund in 21 days or less,” Garcia of the IRS said. “If you do a paper tax return and mail that in and then you ask for a check, it’s going to take a lot longer than 6-8 weeks which It used to.”

Also, the IRS warns to make sure you’re actually using the IRS Free File program.

Many people use a search engine and inadvertently end up on a website that makes you pay money to file your taxes.

When filing your state tax return in Indiana, INfreefile offers free filing for taxpayers with lower incomes.

TurboTax points out it offers its $0 Any Way program which will allow 60 million with simple federal and state taxes to file for free.

“Only TurboTax gives taxpayers with a simple return the choice to do their taxes themselves, get help from a tax expert along the way, or hand it off to a dedicated tax expert to do their taxes for them, for $0,” the company said in a statement to WRTV. “TurboTax will be offering those filing simple tax returns for its TurboTax Live Basic and TurboTax Live Full Service Basic products for free, in addition to its TurboTax Free Edition product, which is America’s most widely used product for filing taxes free of charge. $0 for federal returns. $0 for state returns. $0 any way taxpayers want to file.”

The company also points out over the last eight years, nearly 100 million customers filed for free with TurboTax.

“Over 17M Americans filed 100% free with TurboTax last year,” the company said in a statement to WRTV. “More have filed free of charge with TurboTax than all other online tax prep providers combined.”

H&R Block emphasizes taxpayers have other options to file for free.

“H&R Block no longer participates in the IRS Free File program,” the company said in a statement to WRTV. “However, there are many ways H&R Block is helping Americans file their taxes this year, including free online filing. More information can be found here .”

The VITA locator tool is not currently working, so WRTV obtained a list of VITA centers from the IRS:



Name of Site



Site Address



Open/Close Dates



Method of participation (drop off, appointments)



Hours of Operation



Amvets Post 99 (Saturday only)



2822 Lafayette Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46022



1/24/22 to 3/26/22



Appointment but not only appointment, virtual combination site



10-1:30 Jan. 24th 8:30-noon Feb. 12, 26, Mar. 12, 26



Southeast Community Services



901 South Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203 (Marion County)



2/1/22 to 4/15/22



Appointment only, virtual combination site



10am-6pm Saturday



John H. Boner Community Center/IABC SUPERSITE



2236 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 (Marion County)



1/26/22 to 4/18/22 (closed 4/11/22)



Drop-off with in person intake



Monday & Tuesday 10 am - 6 pm, Weds. 10 am - 8 pm. Sat. 9 am - 2 pm



Oasis Christian Development Corporation



1701 E. 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218 (Marion County)







Hybrid







Hawthorne Community Center



70 N.. Mount Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222 (Marion County)



2/1/22 to 4/11/22



Appointment only



Saturdays from 10am - 2 pm



Robin Run



5354 W 62nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46268 (Marion County)















Shepherd Community Center



4107 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201



2/5/22 to 4/11/22



Appointment only



Monday 5:30-7:15 pm Saturday 8:45 -10:30 am



Holy Angels Catholic Church



740 West 28th St., Indianapolis, IN 46208 (Marion County)



2/12/22 to 3/26/22



Appointment only



Saturdays from 8:30 am -12:30 PM



38th Street Library



5420 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218



2/1/22 to 4/11/22



Appointment only, mobile



Tuesday 11am-7pm; Friday 11am-5pm; Saturday 11am-4 pm



Fay Biccard Glick



2990 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268







Appointments and drop off







Boone Co. Site – Lebanon Public Library



104 E. Washington Street, Lebanon IN 46052 (Boone)



2/19/22 to 4/4/2022



Drop-off with in person intake



Tuesday, Thursday 10am-7pm; Saturday 10am-1 pm



Morgan County Mobile Site



First Christian Church of Martinsville - 89 S. Main Street, Martinsville IN 46151 jen.nuckles@gmail.com







Drop off site; volunteers will meet in person onsite once a week to file taxes



Previously did Mondays 10am-5pm



Hendricks County



Brownsburg Public Library--Robbi Caldwell Rcaldwell@bburglibrary.net







In person



Open Availability: Monday – Thursday : 9am – 8pm Friday: 9am – 6pm; Saturday : 9am – 5pm Sunday: 1pm - 5pm Looking at Saturday 9-5



Hendricks County



Family Promise of Hendricks County - 725 S Green Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112











Thursday 10am-5pm



Hendricks County



Family Promise of Hendricks County - 238 N. Vine Street, Plainfield IN 46168) linzy@familypromisehendrickscounty.org











Friday 10am-5pm



Hendricks Co Senior Center



1201 Sycamore Lane, Danville, IN 46122 317-745-4303



Saturdays







Saturdays 8am-4pm but can use it anytime;



UL (FHFCU)



777 Indiana Ave. Indpls. IN 46202





Drop-off -- closed group







Sunstone (FHFCU)



5620 E 30th St. Indianpolis, IN 46218





Drop-off -- closed group







IU Med Tower (FHFCU)



1633 N Capitol Ave. Indpls. 46202





Drop-off -- closed group







Financial Health Federal Credit Union East Branch (FHFCU)



2811 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 (Marion County)





Drop-off -- closed group







Yorktown Kiwanis Club



Yorktown Kiwanis at Yorktown Town Hall, 9312 W Smith, Yorktown, IN 47396 (Delaware County)



2/10, 2/24, 3/4, 3/18, 3/24, 4/6 only



By appt only



4pm-8pm by appt only on dates listed



The Indiana Department of Revenue lists the following resources for seniors and low-income taxpayers in Indiana.