Tow company concerned about impact of bill aimed at protecting driver data

INDIANAPOLIS-- The state of Indiana is selling your personal information and it makes millions doing so.

A proposal is in the works that would allow you to opt out of having your information sold, but some businesses are pushing back, saying it would hurt them in the process.

A new report projects the state will bring in $25 million dollars in 2024 from selling driver data. It spends the money on everything from paying BMV employees and branch leases to upgrading technology.

Prompted by our investigative reporting, a new state law requires the BMV to disclose how it’s spending the money generated from driver data sales.

Hix Wrecker Service in Indianapolis is one of the thousands of entities that buy driver data from the BMV.

They’re one of the oldest and largest towing companies in Marion County.

“It’s a feast or famine thing, you never know,” said owner Gail Neal.

When a car is towed, Hix Wrecker Service gets the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and an employee enters it into a BMV portal.

The BMV portal provides a bunch of information including the make, model, odometer reading, title information, owner name and address, as well as if there are any liens on the vehicle.

Tow companies use this information to contact the vehicle’s owner via certified letter to tell them where their car is and if they don’t come get it, the vehicle could be sold.

It’s the law that we have to do it,” said Neal. “That’s the reason we do it.”

Neal said they do not use the information for any other purpose.

“No, not at all,” said Neal. “I have no reason to know anybody’s business.”

WRTV Investigates filed a public records request and we received a massive spreadsheet.

We found thousands of companies and individuals buy driver data including attorneys, auto dealers, debt collectors, insurance agents, mobile home parks, private investigators and security guards.

The practice is legal and the BMV does not have to inform you.

Your name, date of birth, address, past addresses, odometer reading, make/model of your car, and your license plate number are for sale.

"My information should not be sold for profit,” said Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis. “That bothers me."

Rep. Greg porter plans to refile legislation that would allow Hoosiers to opt out of the state selling their information.

"It’s their private information,” said Porter. “It’s their life and they should be able to opt out."

Gail Neal at Hix Wrecker Service is concerned about the legislation.

“If every car comes in and I can’t notify people,” said Neal. “I’m going to have vehicles stacked to the sky. I have to have a way to get rid of them."

Scott Shackelford, a cybersecurity expert and professor of business law and ethics at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, said even if companies follow the rules, your personal information isn’t necessarily safe.

“There could be a ransomware attack, there could be a phishing attack,” Shackelford said.

He pointed out that if one of the thousands of individuals or companies gets hit with a data breach, your personal information could end up for sale on the dark web.

Hix Wrecker Service emphasizes they do not keep driver data on their computers.

“Everything is printed out, so that way it's there and only I have access,” said employee Cory Neal.

Cory Neal said he keeps hard copies of records in case the BMV audits them, which they have.

“They list out all the runs and cars we’ve searched and they want to know why we’ve done this and so we have to provide all the information for the run we did, all the letters, showing this car was here,” said Cory Neal.

Hix Wrecker Service spends $5 per search, which ends up costing them about $7,000 a year.

WRTV Investigates found many entities spend a lot more than that buying drivers’ personal information.

If Porter’s legislation becomes law, the state will likely bring in fewer dollars from driver data.

Similar legislation failed last session.

The 2025 legislative session begins Wednesday January 8.