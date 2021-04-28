Washington Township schools to hold two listening sessions following concerns about misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents in Washington Township will get at least two chances to express their concerns regarding how the school district handles allegations of teacher or staff misconduct or harassment involving students.

MSD of Washington Township and the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault & Human Trafficking will host two listening sessions at North Central High School’s Performing Arts Classroom.

The first will be held on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m., and the second is on May 13 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Classroom.

“We will also hold small focus group meetings with students starting next week,” said Ellen Rogers, Community Relations Coordinator for the district. “In order to create a safe, welcoming environment for parents and students to share their feedback, these sessions will not be open to the public.”

In March, students and parents protested outside the administration building and urged school board members to make changes they say will better protect children in the district.

Students and parents held signs that said “keep our students safe,” “stop lying,” and “MSDWT must listen and protect students.”

They said the school district needs to do a better job of addressing and properly investigating student concerns with regards to allegations involving a teacher or staff with misconduct or harassment involving students.

They’re also asking the school corporation to improve employee training on how to identify red flags, as well as improve the reporting process for students who want to come forward with allegations of misconduct or harassment.

In an email sent to parents on Sunday, the principal said North Central is “committed to enhancing communication and creating a culture where students and parents feel empowered to report concerns and provide input to make our community a better place.”

In February, WRTV Investigates told you North Central High School fired a drama teacher and his license was revoked following an Indiana Department of Education complaint that alleged misconduct involving students.

Washington Township students and parents said the district took way too long to take action.

On April 12, the district fired a high school assistant principal after a report emerged regarding an alleged relationship with a student dating back 12 years.

