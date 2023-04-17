What to do if you made a mistake on your taxes

INDIANAPOLIS — Tax Day is tomorrow, April 18.

That means you need to file electronically by 11:59 pm on April 18, or have your mailed tax return postmarked by April 18.

Even if you’ve already filed, you may not be finished just yet.

If you made a mistake, you may need to file an amended tax return.

You should file an amended return if you:



Used the wrong filing status

Didn’t report all your income

Included state Automatic Taxpayer Refunds as income

Miscalculated your tax liability

Took advantage of credits or deductions you weren’t eligible for

Did not take advantage of all the credits/deductions you are eligible for

"We suggest that you do because you don't want to miss out on any money you are eligible for or a reduction in your tax bill,” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis, “We suggest you file the amended return by the due date in case you were to owe, but you have until the expiration of the return which is generally 3 years from the due date of the tax return. "

The IRS form for amending a return is Form 1040-X, however, you’ll also need any forms that will be impacted by your changes.

If you're not sure if you need to file an amended return, you can use the IRS Interactive Tax Assistant.

You can also try calling the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.

Tips for Filing Your Taxes



Make sure you have all your documents before you file (W2s, 1099s, etc.)

Otherwise, you may have to amend your tax return

Use software like Free File to file electronically

Use a free tax preparation site if you qualify

Ask for direct deposit rather than a paper check

You can contact the Local Taxpayer Advocate in Indiana at 317-685-7840 or click here.