What to do if you made a mistake on your taxes

You can file an amended tax return
Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 14:25:02-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Tax Day is tomorrow, April 18.

That means you need to file electronically by 11:59 pm on April 18, or have your mailed tax return postmarked by April 18.

Even if you’ve already filed, you may not be finished just yet.

If you made a mistake, you may need to file an amended tax return.

You should file an amended return if you:

  • Used the wrong filing status
  • Didn’t report all your income
  • Included state Automatic Taxpayer Refunds as income
  • Miscalculated your tax liability
  • Took advantage of credits or deductions you weren’t eligible for
  • Did not take advantage of all the credits/deductions you are eligible for

"We suggest that you do because you don't want to miss out on any money you are eligible for or a reduction in your tax bill,” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis, “We suggest you file the amended return by the due date in case you were to owe, but you have until the expiration of the return which is generally 3 years from the due date of the tax return. "
The IRS form for amending a return is Form 1040-X, however, you’ll also need any forms that will be impacted by your changes.

If you're not sure if you need to file an amended return, you can use the IRS Interactive Tax Assistant.

You can also try calling the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.

You can contact the Local Taxpayer Advocate in Indiana at 317-685-7840 or click here.

