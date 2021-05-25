Watch
We're Open

Actions

ClusterTruck expands to Castleton, its fifth new opening in 18 months

items.[0].image.alt
RTV6
ClusterTruck.JPG
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 14:25:48-04

INDIANAPOLIS — ClusterTruck is continuing its mass expansion through the Circle City with its latest opening coming the first week of June on the northeast side.

The tech and food start-up recently announced its fifth Indy-area kitchen will be opening on June 2 in Castleton, located at 4737 E. 82nd Street.

It's also ClusterTruck's fifth opening in the last year and a half, following the addition of kitchens in Broad Ripple, Fishers, and another in Ohio last fall.

“As a local restaurant owner, it is my duty to ensure that hungry Hoosiers should never have to choose between the convenience of fast delivery, the taste of restaurant-quality food and the variety of street food,” said Chris Baggott, co-founder and CEO of ClusterTruck. “We have been proudly serving crave-worthy meals in downtown Indy since 2016, and now in Broad Ripple, Carmel and Fishers. As businesses begin to reopen their doors, we are excited to join the food scene on the North Side and serve new customers, at home and work, our exciting flavors with gusto.”

The Indianapolis-based company also operates delivery-only restaurants in Columbus and Dublin, Ohio, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!

Get your business included in our list
If you'd like to have your local business or restaurant included in our list, please submit the form below.