Punch Bowl Social in Indy to reopen after laying off dozens of workers last year due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Punch Bowl Social announced Monday it would be reopening its downtown Indianapolis location after shutting its doors at the start of the pandemic in March.

The company filed a WARN Notice for the Indy location on March 18, 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced Punch Bowl to close. This was before Gov. Eric Holcomb's, R-Indiana, stay-at-home order on March 26, 2020.

Two days before Punch Bowl formally filed its notice to close, on March 16, it began permanent layoffs. Over 90 employees were impacted.

According to a release from Punch Bowl, its Indianapolis location, located on Meridian Street, will be reopening on Wednesday, May 19.

In the release, Punch Bowl states, "There's no better place to blow off steam than at Punch Bowl Social, with more than 20,000 square feet of pure joy located in the heart of the city -- plenty of space to safely enjoy a fun time out with your social crew! Guests will be welcomed back to dine, drink and enjoy available activities."

The entertainment venue, attached to the Circle Center Mall, will be offering new seasonal cocktails and menu items. Additional new features include weekend brunches from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

WRTV has reached out to ask how many of the 91 previous employees were brought back. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

