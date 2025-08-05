Illinois Gov. Pritzker commends Texas Democrats who fled state to block GOP redistricting plan

After more than 50 Democratic lawmakers in Texas fled the state in attempt to block a GOP effort to redraw the state's electoral map to favor Republicans, Democratic leaders in other states are commending the politicians for standing up against what they see as political gerrymandering.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is just one of those state leaders to welcome some Texas Democrats to his state. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Pritzker — alongside DNC Chairman Ken Martin — said the Texas Democrats "are demonstrating what it means to fight for the preservation of our Constitutional Republic."

"[President] Donald Trump, Gov. [Greg] Abbott, Texas Republicans, well they know that they're headed toward a loss of the Congress in 2026," Pritzker said. "They're afraid, and they should be."

"They've decided that the only way to save themselves is to cheat, to change the rules in the middle of the game," he added. "... They don't care that they're violating the Voting Rights Act and racially gerrymandering their state. They're hoping they can rob the bank and get away before anyone notices."

Erin Hooley/AP Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks during a news conference in Chicago.

The group of Democratic state representatives fled Texas in an effort to deny the state House a quorum to enact any new legislation, effectively halting a GOP redistricting plan that could potentially deliver Republicans an additional five congressional seats in the midterm elections.

However, the absent Texas lawmakers could face penalties under state law, including fines of up to $500 per day. Texas House lawmakers also passed a motion Monday that would allow the Speaker of the House to put out civil warrants for the arrest of the lawmakers that did not attend the special session.

"Democrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated on social media. "We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law."

Texas Gov. Abbott quickly declared that he had ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to pursue the arrests. State authorities, however, don't have jurisdiction beyond state lines, and lawmakers are not expected to face civil or criminal charges if they are arrested.

This isn't the first time that Texas Republicans have threatened to arrest Democratic colleagues. In 2021, officials also issued warrants after Democrats left the state to protest bills that would change the Texas election processes.

The current special legislative session is expected to continue for several more weeks. Abbott has indicated he may call additional sessions if Democrats choose to remain out of state.