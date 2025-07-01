New laws in different states that you may want to know for July 1

Many state legislators pass new laws that go into effect on July 1. The significance of the date varies state-by-state, but for some, it is as simple as it coincides with the start of a new fiscal year. Other states opt for Jan. 1 to implement newly passed laws.

Nevertheless, there are many interesting new laws that will now be enforced in states across the country. Whether you live in these states, are planning to travel to them or thinking about your next move, it's good to know what laws may impact you along the way.

This list only highlights some of the new laws passed in these individual states and should not be considered a comprehensive list.

California

The Golden State is raising the minimum wage across multiple cities and counties.

In an effort to eliminate junk fees, the state will now require short-term rental services like AirBnB to disclose any additional charges up front. The state is also requiring companies that offer online subscriptions to make it easier for subscribers to cancel.

California Assembly Bill 2375 requires bars to provide a lid for drinks when a customer requests one, aimed at preventing spiking.

The state will require employers with 100 or more employees to offer health insurance that covers infertility diagnosis and fertility treatments.

Colorado

The state will now require eight hours of in-person training, including live fire training, and education on things like safe storage and handling of weapons in order to obtain a concealed carry permit, thanks to Colorado House Bill 24-1174.

Florida

The "Tristan Murphy Act" focuses on helping counties and municipalities in Florida establish mental health diversion programs to prevent people who are mentally ill from being put in prison.

Florida Senate Bill 150, known as "Trooper's Law," states that anyone who abandons any animal during a natural disaster without providing care is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor, resulting in a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment or both. It states that those who restrain a dog outside during a natural disaster and then abandon the dog are guilty of a third-degree felony, which can result in a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment or both. The new law was inspired by a dog who was found tied up and abandoned in belly-high water on Interstate 75 during the chaos of Hurricane Milton evacuations in Tampa.

Senate Bill 612 will allow minors who distribute narcotics that cause a fatal overdose to be prosecuted for murder.

Florida House Bill 549 states that instructional materials and library media center collection materials in schools must reflect the name change from the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America."

Indiana

The state will no longer allow IDs issued by Indiana's colleges and universities to be accepted as a valid form of photo identification at the voting booth, ending a 16-year precedent.

Indiana Senate Bill 289 rolled back the state's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and initiatives related to school, government and health profession licensing.

Indiana House Bill 1041 bans transgender women from competing in college sports at both public and private institutions.

The state also passed a two-year ban on lab-grown meat with House Bill 1425.

Tennessee

It is now a felony to transport or conceal a migrant who is not in the country legally if you do so in Tennessee.

The state has banned cellphones in classrooms, added more recess time for elementary-aged students, and increased penalties for threats of mass violence to schools and other buildings or events.

Another new law allows a judge to revoke the license of a child who is found guilty of bullying or cyberbullying. If the child hasn't obtained a license yet, the judge could ban them from getting one for up to a year.

The state has now made it possible for wrongful death claims to be filed if someone has an abortion induced by abortion pills.

There's also a new ban in Tennessee on laser pointers.

Virginia

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, it will now be a Class 6 felony to steal, destroy or tamper with someone else's mail.

Virginia House Bill 2475, known as the Christopher King Seat Belt Law, requires all adults in a vehicle to buckle up, even if they are on the backseat.

Cocktails to-go, something made possible during the pandemic, are here to stay in Virginia.

Thanks to Virginia Senate Bill 998, parents or guardians who are making money off content online that involves kids will have to set earnings aside for those children in a trust account.

Virginia House Bill 2783 increases the penalty for defacing property with a Nazi symbol.