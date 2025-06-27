New Indiana laws going into effect July 1

INDIANA — The 124th session of the Indiana General Assembly ended back in April. More than 200 bills were passed and signed into law by Governor Mike Braun. Most laws will go into effect on July 1. Here's a breakdown of some of what's to come.

Budget changes

Lawmakers worked into the early hours of the morning to pass a balanced budget, but not without significant cuts that have left many disappointed, particularly Democrats.

Lots of cuts were made to public health funding, higher education and public broadcasting.

PREVIOUS | Indiana legislature adjourns amid controversial budget cuts

House Bill 1461 — Road Funding means increased speeds on I-465

The majority of I-465 in Indianapolis will increase from 55 to 65 mph, due to the passage of House Act 1461. However, there will be exceptions in areas where construction or design limitations are currently in effect. INDOT said signs will begin to go up on July 1 and will take about a week to complete installation.



House Bill 1137 — Expungement of red flag law records

This law allows courts to expunge records related to the red flag law for those who have been determined not to be dangerous. It aims to uphold a person's Second Amendment right to own a firearm.

Senate Bill 10 — Voter registration (student IDs)

IDs issued by Indiana's colleges and universities will no longer be accepted as a valid form of photo identification at the voting booth, ending a 16-year precedent. Lawmakers say this is a step to prevent voter fraud.

Senate Bill 198 — Crime of Swatting

Swatting is an act that involves falsely reporting to invoke a police response. This new law enhances the penalty.

Senate Bill 289 — Unlawful discrimination

This rolls back Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies and initiatives in schools, state government and health profession licensing in the state. Governor Braun signed an executive order to replace DEI with MEI: Merit, Excellence and Innovation.

House Bill 1041 — Student eligibility in interscholastic sports

This bill bans transgender women from competing in college sports at both public and private institutions, extending Indiana's pre-existing K-12 ban.

House Bill 1425 — Food Matters (Lab-grown meat)

Cultivated meat, also known as lab-grown meat, will not be for sale for two years in the Hoosier State. This law will also punish those who mislabel lab-grown meat products as meat.

House Bill 1441 — Bank accounts for foster and emancipated youths

Children in foster care or who are emancipated will now be able to open bank accounts with the consent of a juvenile court.

House Bill 1200 — Opioid Prescriptions

Patients who are prescribed opioids through an intrathecal pump or epidural pain pump may not need to have a face-to-face visit with their prescriber more than once every 180 days. This new bill also states the prescription may not exceed a 180 day supply.

A detailed list of all the bills from this session can be found HERE.