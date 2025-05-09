'So many kids rely on it': Indiana not joining summer program to feed hungry students

INDIANAPOLIS — It might be more difficult for Hoosier families to feed their kids this summer. As it stands right now, the state will not participate in SUN Bucks, a program that provides extra money to families when the kids are out of school.

This February, the state informed Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) it would not be participating in the Summer EBT program for 2025.

In addition to this, the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) told WRTV the state missed the deadline to enroll in the program that served nearly 600,000 Hoosier kids last summer.

Devonna Johnson was one of the families who qualified last year.

“It's really going to hit hard, and I am not really sure, especially with prices of everything, I don't really know how this summer is going to go,” she told WRTV.

The mother of two lives in Decatur Township and used the program to help get a variety of food for her kids, one of whom has special needs.

Families who qualify for free or reduced lunch and are eligible for benefits like SNAP or TANF qualify for the federal program from the USDA.

It provides families with an extra $120 during the summer to help feed their school-aged kids.

“It’s really unfortunate. Indiana is one of 12 or 13 states who chose to opt out of the SUN Bucks program,” said Mark Lynch, the Director of Advocacy for the Indy Hunger Network. “They will not receive the SUN Bucks money, which would allow them to have easier access to healthy, nutritious food during the summer months."

Lynch added that there are summer meal programs provided by schools and communities, but oftentimes, transportation and timing of the distributions can be a barrier for families.

He’s worried it also might make it harder for some organizations that serve low-income families.

“65% of our students here in Decatur Township are free and reduced lunch,” explained Kelly Ivey, the Executive Director for the George T. Goodwin Community Center. “We've seen about a 30% increase in our food pantry clients in the last couple of months, and we anticipate with losing the funding that it will be even more,” she added.

The center, located at 3935 West Mooresville Road, provides breakfast and lunch to Hoosiers in need every day, along with bi-weekly food pantries.

They serve families like Johnson's, but now Ivey fears it might become harder for the small grassroots organization to meet the increased need in the community.

“Anytime that we can't meet a need, it's always hard on us,” Ivey told WRTV. “That's where I feel like that our state has to come in and help.”

The Indiana Department of Education and the FSSA helped launch the federal program in Indiana last year.

An FSSA spokesperson sent WRTV this statement about what happened with the program this year:

"When this administration took office, we discovered that the necessary groundwork had not been completed to launch the program in time for this summer. While we work toward long-term solutions, students in low-income areas across the state can still access free summer meals at approximately 1,000 locations, including schools and community organizations, through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program.

Families can find meal locations using the Site Finder Map or by calling the Hunger Hotline. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) for English and 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273) for Spanish."

WRTV learned the administration submitted a waiver to allow them to opt into the program this year, however there is no word yet it's status.

If you are experiencing food insecurity, you can call 2-1-1 from anywhere in the state.

If you live in Marion County, the Indy Hunger Network also has a “Community Compass” app to find local food resources near you and stores that accept SNAP or WIC.