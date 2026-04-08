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13 WNBA regular-season games to air on WRTV in 2026 season

Caitlin Clark, Tiffany Mitchell
Jessica Hill/AP
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is guarded by Connecticut Sun forward Tiffany Mitchell, right, in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.
Caitlin Clark, Tiffany Mitchell
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In its 30th season of the WNBA, WRTV will air 13 regular season games, including the WNBA All-Star Game, in the 2026 season.

You can watch the following WNBA Games on WRTV:

  • Saturday, May 9 at 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 6 at 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 20 at 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 11 at 12:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 19 at 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. (WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago)
  • Saturday, August 1 at 2:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 2 at 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 8 at 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 9 at 12 p.m.

You can find the Indiana Fever schedule for the 2026-27 season here.

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