13 WNBA regular-season games to air on WRTV in 2026 season

In its 30th season of the WNBA, WRTV will air 13 regular season games, including the WNBA All-Star Game, in the 2026 season.

You can watch the following WNBA Games on WRTV:



Saturday, May 9 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. (WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago)

Saturday, August 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 9 at 12 p.m.

You can find the Indiana Fever schedule for the 2026-27 season here.

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