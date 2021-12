INDIANAPOLIS — Four time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves was back in the Circle City Thursday to unveil the ticket for the 2022 race.

The reigning champion, who previously won in 2001, 2002 and 2009, says 2022's ticket captivates exactly what happened during 2021's Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Castroneves joined WRTV's Brad Brown live during WRTV News at 6 to talk about the event.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.