25 years later: Looking back at the last time the Pacers reached the NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are back in the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years, reigniting a fervor reminiscent of the year 2000 when they made their inaugural appearance in the championship series.

In the summer of 2000, gas prices hit a staggering $1.60 a gallon. The Indiana Fever, a new addition to the sports landscape, was enjoying its first season, while blockbuster films like "Mission: Impossible 2" topped the box office.

In June of that year, Pacers fans flocked to box offices for tickets to the franchise's first-ever NBA Finals.

Among those fans was Indy native Tevin Studdard, who recalls the experience vividly.

“I was hyped. I mean, my parents made sure I had to have good grades. I had to beg them. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Studdard said.

The 2000 team boasted legendary players like Reggie Miller, Rik Smits, and Mark Jackson.

“Rick Smits signed an autograph for me on a receipt at Meijer," Studdard recalled.

Reflecting on the current Pacers squad, Studdard sees a connection to those past players.

“The toughness of the city. [...] We are a hard-working city, and the players reflect it.”

Now a father, Studdard takes his own children to games.

“They get to grow up as Pacer fans, and hey, through the highs and the lows. They get to be able to root,” he said, emphasizing the multi-generational loyalty to the team.

Despite the passage of time, one thing about Pacers fans remains unchanged: their unwavering love for the team.

“We love our team," Studdard explained. "We don't switch, jump bandwagon. So we ride for the city and the Pacers."

The 2025 NBA Finals tip off Thursday night on WRTV.