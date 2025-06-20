At just 17 years old, Pacers' DJ is the youngest in the NBA

INDIANAPOLIS — Every time the Indiana Pacers take to the court, the energizing sound of music fills the arena. Behind the mix is a fresh face in sports entertainment—17-year-old Ben Karizim, known as DJ BK, who is making waves as the youngest DJ in the NBA.

Karizim’s passion for music began at a young age, as noted by his parents, Heather and Andrew Karizim.

“Ben, as a toddler, loved music and electronics. I remember he would be in his car seat, moving back and forth to the music; it felt like he always had a beat in his head,” his mother, Heather, recalled.

“I think for Ben, we knew we were onto something when, I think it was Christmas three or four, he wanted to ask Santa for extension cords and some more of those old college CDs," his father, Andrew, added.

At just seven years old, DJ BK began formal training at a local DJ School, becoming their youngest student.

“My parents found DJ lessons… I took lessons for a year, seven years old,” he shared.

His big break came while performing at local birthday parties, which led to an opportunity with the Fever during Kids Day.

“They said, 'Hey, we would like a kid DJ, a young DJ, to get in touch with the crowd for Fever Kids Day.' And I was like, this is incredible,” he recounted.

After impressing organizers, an email invitation to perform at Pacers Kids Day followed, eventually leading to his current gig as one of the few house DJs for both the Pacers and Fever.

“I mean, being able to sort of be in command of the music and seeing all these fans up on their feet... that’s a feeling that’s indescribable,” Karizim.

When it comes to choosing songs during games, DJ BK emphasizes the importance of connecting with the crowd.

“I just do my best to read the crowd,” he explained, highlighting the dynamic nature of his role.

For his mother, nothing is more rewarding than watching her son thrive in his passion.

“He just exudes joy and light, and there’s just no prouder moment than seeing your kid do what they love and be recognized for it,” Heather said.

DJ BK's talent has taken him around the globe, including stints as a resident DJ at a radio station in Ibiza, Spain. He credits his success to the unwavering support from his parents.

“Support from your parents… it means the world,” he said.

“I think if you just sit back and watch, you’ll learn a lot about what they're interested in and what they're passionate about, and hopefully it can turn into a career," Ben's Mom added.

DJ BK's journey serves as a reminder of the power of following one's dreams at any age.

“I really hope that everybody watching this can find or already has found something like that in their lives, because that's what I feel I'm meant to do for the rest of my life,” he concluded.